Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta dazzle at 'Samuhik Vivah', know deets about their ethnic outfits

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ambani Family flaunt their way in ethnic wear.

Mukesh Ambani, one of the greatest businessmen of India, along with his wife, Neeta Ambani started off the wedding rituals of their son, Anant Ambani by organising a 'Samuhik Vivah' (Mass Wedding). The function marked 50 underprivileged couples getting married. Around 800 people attended the occasion. Well, in doing this arrangement, the members of the Ambani family - Neeta Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Shloka and Akash Ambani, Isha and Anand Piramal did not fail to impress the audience with their looks in ethnic looks.

About The Function

Mass wedding, popularly known as 'Samuhik Vivah' is been held by the Ambani family at the Reliance Corporate Park. The wedding included 50 underprivileged couples getting married to each other. The occasion was attended by almost 800 people including the family of the couples getting married. This 'Samuhik Vivah' marks the start of Anant's marriage, son of Neeta and Mukesh Ambani, with Radhika Merchant.

The Warli Tribe performed the traditional Tarpa Dance to welcome the couples and the guests. The entire Ambani family including Neeta and Mukesh Ambani, Shloka and Akash Ambani, Isha and Anand Piramal attended the mass wedding.

Neeta Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, blessed the couples and presented the brides with a cheque of Rs 1.01 lakhs as 'streedhan' among giving them grocery and household items.

Neeta Ambani Stoles The Show With Her Look

For the mass wedding function, Neeta Ambani chose a bright silk saree with golden embroidery at the border. She decided to match her saree with a red colour blouse and a red bag. No doubt, she looked stunning in her look. Talking about the accessories, she preferred to go with golden jhumkas and a golden necklace. While Mukesh Ambani kept his look simple by wearing a white shirt with black trousers.

Isha Ambani's Look In Sharara Set

With her husband, Anand Piramal, Isha Ambani walked into the rituals of the mass wedding. She decided to go with a golden sharara set that had golden lace work on its borders. She ensured to keep her look simple by wearing matching earrings and a red bindi. Her husband, Anand accompanied her in an Ivory colour white kurta with matching trousers including a white embellished waistcoat that had a multicoloured floral design on it.

Shloka Ambani Kills In Her Gharara Set

Shloka Ambani, the elder daughter-in-law of the Ambani family dresses in an ivory-white colour silk gharara set. The outfit showed multi-colour threadwork on the dress. The dupatta comprised of zari and mirror work adding more ethnic aura to Isha's look. Whereas, Akash Ambani matches his dad Mukesh Ambani, dressed up in a white shirt along with a pair of black formal trousers.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are childhood friends, who fell in love. The couple shared their first picture in 2018 making their relationship official. They are ready to tie the knot on July 12, 2024.

