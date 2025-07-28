Shantnu & Nikhil showcase their latest collection 'Metropolis' at India Couture Week 2025 Shantnu & Nikhil showcased their latest collection "Metropolis" on Sunday at the ongoing India Couture Week in Delhi. Several bollywood personalities were present for the show. Check out the pictures here.

New Delhi:

Shantnu & Nikhil presented their latest collection at the ongoing India Couture Week 2025 in Delhi. The designer duo showcased their latest collection "Metropolis" on Sunday.

This collection reimages masculinity through structure, soul, and just the right amount of rebellion. Speaking to Elle India about the latest collection, Shantnu & Nikhil said that it dismantles predictability and writes a new code; not just in how men dress, but how they declare who they are.

Shantnu & Nikhil's 'Metropolis' Collection

"It’s a cityscape where military rigour collides with poetic drapery, where nostalgia isn’t worn, it’s provoked. Drawing from military archives, desert culture, and the cinematic grandeur of India’s princely past, Metropolis is structured to subvert. Every look carries rebellion in its bones—a kind of radical restraint. At the heart of Metropolis is the Shantnu & Nikhil man; sovereign in stance, seductive in silence," said the duo.

They also shared the sillhouettes in the collection are sharpy defined: overcoat sherwanis, cropped bandhgalas, fluid draped kurtas, and architectural layers that signal precision with purpose. From noir and pearl to sand gold and washed vintage pastels, the palette of the collection is widespread.

FDCI, in an Instagram post wrote, "Metropolis by Shantnu Nikhil is a bold, future-facing collection that rewrites the codes of Indian menswear. Military tailoring meets the drama of drape, pearls offset structure, and accessories speak in the language of revolt. Sculpted silhouettes, embellished pinstripes, overcoat sherwanis, and jeweled accents define a new kind of royalty not inherited, but earned. Metropolis is the new code, not just for how men dress, but how they declare."

Bollywood Celebrities at ICW 2025

Several bollywood personalities were present for the Shantnu & Nikhil show. These included Rajkummar Rao, Randeep Hooda, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Manushi Chhillar, Rahul Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Jim Sarbh and Zahan Kapoor among others.

They were all seated in the front row, visibly intrigued by the Metropolis collection. At the end, Shantnu & Nikhil came on the runway and invited the boys to close the show with them. The actors gladly walked alongside the designers, sharing smiles and striking poses for the shutterbugs, closing the show on a mesmerising note.

