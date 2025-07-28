ICW 2025: Bhumi Pednekar turns muse for Ritu Kumar in golden lehenga at India Couture Week Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar turned showstopper for Ritu Kumar at the ongoing India Couture Week in Delhi. Day 5 saw veteran designer Ritu Kumar present her latest collection "Threads of Time". Check pictures here.

New Delhi:

India Couture Week 2025 is underway in Delhi. The event began on July 23 and will end on July 30. Several designers have been showcasing their collection at the ongoing ICW 2025. Day 5 saw veteran designer Ritu Kumar present her latest collection "Threads of Time".

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar turned showstopper for Ritu Kumar. She was dressed in a golden lehenga and instead of dupatta, she opted for a blouse with a cape. Pednekar choose a bold lip colour with a dewy base for her makeup. For her jewellery, Pednekar wore emerald studs and a diamond necklace that had an emerald centre stone.

Ritu Kumar collection at ICW 2025

The ace designer has been a part of the fashion industry for more then five decades. With her latest collection, Kumar honoured craft, memory, and a future-forward vision. She says that fashion changes with time due to the younger generation's everchanging needs.

Kumar work has always focused on merging traditional Indian textiles with modern design, and her latest collection at ICW reflected the same. Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "Fashion is an evolving thing. It evolves with civilisations as they grow, and needs are different with the younger generation to what they were at one time. So that we will see happening all the time."

While many have tried to explain fashion as a reflection of a person's choices, Kumar believes that it originates from the person's "instinct" and "understanding" of clothing.

"Fashion comes from instinct, understanding what clothing suits you," said Ritu Kumar. Starting with traditional bridal wear and theme, the designer's

presentation travelled to modern wedding clothing and style.

On the acting front, Bhumi was last seen in the Netflix's series "The Royals" and will be next seen in a web series titled Daldal.

