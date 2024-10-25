Shalini Passi's jaw-dropping handbag collection might match Ambanis: Know how much they cost

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shalini Passi

If you’ve tuned into the latest season of Netflix’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, you’re probably buzzing about one name: Shalini Passi. This Delhi-based socialite has turned heads not just with her bold personality and infectious self-love mantra, but with a handbag collection that could make even Nita Ambani envious. Yes, you read that right—Shalini’s accessories are nothing short of statement pieces that resonate with luxury, elegance, and a hint of whimsy.

A bag collection that commands attention

At the heart of Shalini’s style is her jaw-dropping assortment of high-end bags, each one a piece of art in its own right. One of her standout moments was at Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Karwa Chauth celebration, where she flaunted a metallic Devotion bag by Dolce & Gabbana, valued at around Rs 8.65 lakh. While some might argue it didn’t perfectly match her outfit, the opulence of the bag certainly made a statement, proving that sometimes it’s the accessory that steals the show.

But wait, there’s more! Shalini has a soft spot for Judith Leiber, known for its whimsical designs. She owns the now-discontinued Starfish bag, a coveted piece among fashion aficionados, and the playful Stack of Cash Billions bag, which retails for approximately Rs 6.13 lakh. These bags aren’t just accessories; they’re conversation starters, elevating her fashion game to rival that of India’s elite.

Shalini's jaw-dropping handbag collection is rivalling that of industry giants like Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Radhika Merchant. With standout pieces that showcase her exquisite taste, Shalini has curated an impressive assortment that includes luxury bags from top designers.

Luxury brands and trendsetting styles

Shalini’s fashion sense is also marked by her affinity for luxury brands like Chanel and Dior. She sports the Chanel 23K Duma Backpack, released in 2019 and currently valued at Rs 7.81 lakh. This chic piece effortlessly transitions from a day out to a glamorous evening affair. Another favourite is the 23A Blue Denim Double You Crossbody, priced at around ₹5.20 lakh—an elegant reminder that denim never goes out of style.

While Nita Ambani has set the gold standard for luxury, Shalini Passi is proving that there’s room for more than one queen in the realm of high fashion. Her eclectic mix of bags and trendsetting choices place her firmly in the conversation about who truly embodies opulence in the modern world.

A fashionista with depth

Beyond her impressive wardrobe, Shalini Passi embodies a multifaceted persona. Born and raised in Delhi, she was initially a state-level gymnast before venturing into the art world. As the founder of the Shalini Passi Art Foundation and My Art Shalini, she champions emerging Indian artists, showcasing that her influence stretches far beyond mere aesthetics.

Her home in Golf Links, Delhi, is as stunning as her fashion sense—spanning approximately 20,000 square feet, it features glass windows and floating staircases, echoing her commitment to both art and design. This luxurious backdrop not only enhances her fashion statements but also solidifies her status as a true socialite.

The new fashion icon

Shalini’s fashion journey is just beginning, yet she has already established herself as a formidable player in luxury style. Her ability to blend high-end fashion with a touch of playfulness makes her a refreshing addition to the world of Bollywood socialites. As discussions around the self-love and empowerment trend on social media, Shalini’s approach to fashion—where each bag tells a story—positions her as an inspiring figure for many.

As the buzz around Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives continues, all eyes are on Shalini Passi. With her unique flair for fashion, stunning collection of bags, and dynamic personality, she’s not just a rising star; she’s a force to be reckoned with. Whether she’s outshining the Ambanis or inspiring the next generation of fashion enthusiasts, one thing is certain: Shalini Passi is here to stay, and she’s doing it in style.