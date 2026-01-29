Shah Rukh Khan’s backpack costs more than a year’s rent in Mumbai, here’s the breakdown Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport heading to Dubai in a sleek, understated luxury look. From a Dior Couture 1947 hooded jacket to an Hermès HAC À Dos backpack, here’s a cost breakdown of SRK’s latest airport style moment.

New Delhi:

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport late last night as he headed to Dubai, and true to form, the actor turned a routine departure into a masterclass in understated luxury. His calm confidence, sharp silhouettes and an eye for fashion made his airport look effortless.

What stood out wasn’t flash or excess, but restraint. Dressed in relaxed layers with a cool-toned palette, Khan once again showed why his airport appearances consistently set the tone for celebrity travel fashion. This was comfort dressing, but elevated, edited, and unmistakably high-end. Let's decode the look:

Shah Rukh Khan's Dior jacket that does the heavy lifting

At the heart of the look was the Dior Couture 1947 hooded jacket in blue cotton denim, a piece that blends the house’s archival codes with modern utility. Structured yet easy, it gave the outfit shape without stiffness, ideal for long-haul travel while still looking polished.

Priced at around $3,000 (approximately Rs 2.76 lakh), the jacket is less about logos and more about cut, fabric and heritage. A classic example of luxury that whispers rather than shouts.

The Hermès backpack that seals the deal

Completing the look was an Hermès Orange Togo HAC À Dos PM backpack with palladium hardware (2023). The Hermès orange pop was the perfect contrast to the blue tones, and it added a touch of warmth and luxury to the look.

At $12,800 (approximately Rs 11 lakh), the handbag was not just a piece of accessory but a statement in itself. Functional, rare and investment-worthy, it’s the kind of piece that signals status without a single word. According to Hermès' official site, backpack is in "Barenia Faubourg calfskin" and is "handmade".

Why this look works

Shah Rukh Khan’s airport style continues to resonate because it feels lived-in, not styled within an inch of its life. Clean lines, thoughtful layering and investment accessories do the talking, making the look aspirational yet grounded.

In an era of loud fashion moments, this was a reminder that sleek, smart and chic never go out of style, especially when worn with the kind of ease only SRK can pull off.