Sara Ali Khan is 'too glam' in latest Cannes 2023 look; fans say 'nailed it'

Sara Ali Khan turned many heads with her eagerly anticipated debut at the Cannes 2023 Red Carpet. The diva embodied contemporary Indian design on Day 2 in a black-and-white saree-inspired attire after hitting the red carpet in a golden lavishly embroidered lehenga and later changing into a black strapless gown. Sara's most recent costume was created by renowned designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, just like the lehenga. Fans said the black-and-white saree was an upgrade over the previous two outfits, which did not impress internet users.

Nonetheless, Sara Ali Khan is raising the fashion stakes at Cannes. The actress' most recent Instagram post is extremely popular among netizens. The actress uploaded photos of herself wearing a stunning Rachel Gilbert outfit with sparkling tassels. The halter neck, which was styled by Chandni Modha, highlighted her elegant shoulders. She was photographed by Arbaaz from a variety of perspectives, and the images highlighted the golden translucent beads connected to the wondrous in magnificent motifs.

"Sorry for the spam Feeling too Glam Seeing this clear water- Sara nearly swam But then decided against it- only for my gram fam," is what the caption of the post read.

The netizens reacted pleasantly, one user said, "Your gram fam loves u!<3," Another user commented, "Love this love love love love it!" While another user wrote, "Loving this look too!!" One more user said, "Just loved your all outfits! So elegant and beautiful!" "Miss you are a born slayer fr!!" was another comment.

Sara Ali Khan has also been chosen as an honoree at the Red Sea Women in Cinema Gala, in association with Vanity Fair. This week, the Red Sea International Film Festival held the first-ever 'Celebration of Women in Cinema' Gala to honour visionary female talent from worldwide working in front of and behind the camera. Sara Ali Khan proudly represented India at this event, which is crucial in ensuring that women's experiences are told to as many people as possible while empowering a new generation of talent.

Other prominent ladies from the Arab, African, and Asian film industries attended the Gala with Sara Ali Khan, including Razane Jammal, Fatima AlBanawi, Mohammed Al Turki, Simone Marchetti, Tara Emad, Mila Al Zahrani, and Jade Osiberu.

"I feel very very privileged. I'm a very proud Indian and a very proud girl so I think it's lovely that I can come here to this international forum and celebrate my Indianness and my Womanhood. While that's a huge part of my identity, I think that in cinema gender doesn't matter, nationality doesn't matter. We all come together to tell stories honestly and I'm happy to be here with these lovely ladies that are here to celebrate that." Sara Ali Khan said.

