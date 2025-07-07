Samantha Ruth Prabhu dazzles in Kresha Bajaj saree paired with astunning corset blouse Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared images in a Kresha Bajaj creation, that featured a saffron-orange saree and a meticulously built corset blouse with intricate embroidered detailing. Check out the pictures here.

New Delhi:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu once again set the fashion icon bar high, with her recent Instagram post. It was her gorgeous saffron-orange saree from Kresha Bajaj that took the spotlight. It perfectly merged modern couture with the elegance of Indian attires.

The Kresha Bajaj saree was one in exquisite chiffon, which had dangling, cascading fringes along the pallu. While the saree has its moment, the most awe-inspiring detail was the meticulously built corset blouse with intricate embroidered detailing.

The corset gown was finished with florals in black, maroon, and subdued metallics, masterfully tied at the waist to accentuate her silhouette. The beadwork and flower thread embroidery gave the couture whimsy, while poppy fabric buttons down the middle of the corset gave a vintage vibe.

Samantha's make-up was the opposite image of her outfit. She used the minimalist method, letting her eyes be the showstopper. Sculpted cheekbones, dry nude lips, and flawless brows outlined her visage, light brown smoky eye and winged liner providing a burst of intensity to add on. Dewy, healthy skin preserved the quality of freshness and radiance and encapsulated that "soft glam" look that's red carpet-ready.

Her loose, flowing curls brushed back from the left completed the 'old-Hollywood-meets-modern-India' look. The waves softened her face with romantic delicacy and flawless contrast to the sleek corset. An understated jewelry statement—hoops and a single bracelet—kept all eyes on the stunning saree.

Against the backdrop of an elegant European-style corridor that was abounding in natural golden light, Samantha looked as if she had just stepped out of a contemporary fairytale.

