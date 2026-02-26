Decoding Rashmika and Vijay’s Telugu ceremony looks: Bride in vermilion silk and groom in ivory dhoti

New Delhi:

When two of the Internet's most-loved stars, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, finally said “I do”, the moment felt intimate rather than theatrical. The wedding of Rashmika and Vijay unfolded through rituals rooted in Telugu tradition, but it was the fashion that quietly held the narrative together.

Rashmika and Vijay wore Anamika Khanna for their wedding, and they were styled by Ami Patel.Rooted in the textile legacy of Hyderabad, Vijay’s ensemble draws from the strength of the Vanasingaram weave. An ivory dhoti silhouette is paired with a striking vermillion angavastram, intricately embroidered with forest and temple-inspired motifs; symbols of power, lineage, and sacred architecture. Structured yet fluid, the look embodies Deccan masculinity - bold, grounded, and timeless.

Rashmika is draped in a rich rust saree framed with a striking red border, celebrating sacred artistry. Temple-house motifs are intricately embroidered across the drape, echoing carved sanctums and spiritual geometry. Detailed hand embroidery in antique gold lends depth and luminosity, transforming the saree into a canvas of devotion and craftsmanship. Regal yet graceful, the ensemble reflects feminine strength rooted in tradition.

Rashmika in temple gold and vermilion silk

Rashmika’s bridal look embraced the language of a classic Telugu pelli kuthuru. She chose a burnt orange silk saree woven with intricate gold zari, a colour traditionally associated with prosperity and new beginnings. At a time when many celebrity brides lean towards pastels, the decision felt confident and rooted. The jewellery carried much of the visual weight.

Layered kasu malas, sculpted chokers, Lakshmi pendants and shoulder chains drew inspiration from temple artistry. Her hair was still sleek with a middle parting, adorned with a light maang tikka and floral work on the braid. Her makeup was still radiant and subtle, letting the warmth of gold accessories define her face. The effect was regal, yet unmistakably warm.

Vijay Deverakonda’s groom look proves restraint is the new luxury

Vijay's wedding look was more about understated confidence than showmanship.The ivory silk dhoti and the deep red angavastram are a classic Telugu wedding combination. The angavastram is draped across the shoulder, symbolising significance, including the promise of responsibility in the sacred vows. Instead of going overboard with layering, he opted for vintage gold details. The temple necklace, armlets, and classic studs were enough to make a statement without overpowering the look. Going barefoot during the rituals was a great touch, and the texture of the silk and the subtle embroidery looked fantastic in natural light. It’s a lesson that sometimes, less really doesn’t need more.

In Telugu weddings, fashion is never still. It keeps pace with the ritual. Jasmine and rose garlands softened the structured gold jewellery during rituals such as jeelakarra bellam and talambralu. Styling felt most powerful when it allowed emotion to lead.

A wedding aesthetic rooted in nostalgia

At a time when celebrity weddings often resemble curated productions, this ceremony leaned into intimacy. Muted florals, open courtyards and natural light allowed silk textures and gold tones to breathe. Nothing appeared overdesigned. Laughter felt as important as styling. Rituals took precedence over perfection.

It quietly signals a shift within Indian wedding fashion. Regional identity is returning to the centre of celebration. Sometimes the most modern choice is simply knowing where you come from and dressing accordingly.

