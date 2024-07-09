Radhika Merchant blossoms in ‘Phool Dupatta’ for her haldi look | See Pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Radhika Merchant blossoms in ‘Phool Dupatta’

Radhika Merchant, adorned in a resplendent yellow ensemble, radiated elegance during her haldi ceremony held at the Ambani residence, Antilia, in Mumbai. The event, hosted by the illustrious Ambani family for their son Anant Ambani and Radhika, drew a star-studded guest list including Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and a host of Bollywood's finest.

Stylist Rhea Kapoor unveiled Radhika's stunning look, featuring a 'phool dupatta' delicately draped over an Anamika Khanna sharara. Accentuating her attire, Radhika adorned herself with floral jewelry, creating a look that was both traditional and effortlessly chic. Kareena Kapoor lauded the ensemble as 'the best', while Sonam Kapoor praised the choice, stating that "simplicity is always the winner."

The celebrations were not just a display of fashion prowess but also a gathering of Bollywood's glitterati, with Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Janhvi Kapoor stealing the spotlight in their own right. Sara opted for a vibrant lehenga set complemented by intricate accessories, while Ananya dazzled in a pink anarkali suit paired with embellished juttis and statement jewelry. Janhvi chose a classic yellow saree, exuding grace and charm amidst the festivity.

Earlier, Anant and Radhika took part in a Grah Shanti Puja ceremony. Radhika looked stunning in a cream and golden saree decorated with exquisite jewellery, while Anant sported a red kurta paired with a golden jacket.

The ceremony marked another milestone in the journey of Radhika and Anant, who are set to exchange vows on July 12. Having already celebrated with elaborate pre-wedding events in Jamnagar and Europe, and a heartfelt Mameru ceremony, their union promises to be a grand affair, eagerly anticipated by friends, family, and fans alike. As the wedding day draws near, the excitement continues to mount, encapsulating the joyous anticipation surrounding this union of hearts.

