Nita Ambani stuns in unique Rangkat Banarasi saree by Manish Malhotra | PICS

Nita Ambani, the renowned businesswoman, philanthropist, and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, recently turned heads with her stunning appearance at her son Anant Ambani and his fiancé Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. Dressed in an exquisite Rangkat Banarasi saree designed by none other than Manish Malhotra, Nita Ambani truly stole the show and left everyone in awe.

Nita Ambani always stands out with her elegant and unique choice of attire. Recently, she opted for a multi-coloured Rangkat Banarasi saree, which has been handcrafted by skilled weavers from Banaras. The intricate zari work and delicate motifs on the saree added a touch of royalty to Nita Ambani's look.

But what makes this saree even more special is that it was designed by the renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Known for his luxurious and opulent designs, Malhotra has dressed some of the biggest names in the industry, including Nita Ambani. He is also known for his love for traditional Indian weaves and fabrics, and his collaboration with Nita Ambani for this saree is a true testament to his passion for Indian craftsmanship.

The 28 chauk jaal Rangkat Banarasi saree is a perfect blend of modern and traditional elements. While the saree itself is a classic Indian garment, the use of the Rangkat technique in its creation gives it a contemporary touch. The Rangkat technique involves weaving using multiple coloured silk threads to create intricate patterns, resulting in a beautiful interplay of colours. It is a dying art form that requires immense skill and precision, and Manish Malhotra has beautifully incorporated it into this saree.

Nita Ambani's choice of accessories also added to the charm of her look. She paired the saree with statement earrings, a diamond ring and a stack of pink glass bangles, all of which added to the regal appeal of the outfit.

Nita was styled with shimmer eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, a dab of kajal, flushed cheeks, dazzling highlighter, and a glossy shade of nude lipstick by makeup artist Tanvi Chemburkar.

Her hair, which Amit Thakur styled, was fashioned into a stylish braided hairstyle with a centre parting and adorned with white flowers, which gave her stunning appearance an ethereal touch. The fashion standards at Anant and Radhika's wedding festivities are being raised by Nita Ambani's exquisite ensemble and impeccable styling. We are eager to see more of her stunning appearances on July 12, when Anant and Radhika are finally going to tie the knot.

