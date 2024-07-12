Anant Ambani's huge 'emerald brooch' on red kurta from Garba night leaves fashion enthusiasts in awe

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anant Ambani's emerald Cartier brooch wows fans

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to marry on July 12 at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre, marking the culmination of nearly two years of pre-wedding celebrations. The Ambani wedding has showcased a stunning array of attire, predominantly worn by influential figures like Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant, as well as Bollywood celebrities such as Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday. However, the groom is not far behind with his lavish sherwanis, watches, and brooches.

Anant Ambani was recently spotted wearing a custom Panthere De Cartier Brooch at his Mosalu ceremony. Photos from the event show him dressed in a silk kurta pyjama set, with the brooch pinned to his Nehru jacket. This intricate brooch, crafted from 18K white gold, features 51 sapphires, two emeralds, and one onyx diamond, adorned with 604 brilliant-cut diamonds.

Take a look at the Cartier Brooch:

Image Source : CARTIERCartier brooch

The panther brooch costs $162,000, roughly equivalent to around Rs 1.32 crore. However, because Anant Ambani's brooch was custom-made, its actual price could be higher. The Cartier brooch was given to him by his brother, Akash Ambani, and he wore it during his engagement ceremony as well in January 2023.

Anant Ambani’s brooch collection:

Anant Ambani has a collection of flamboyant brooches. During his sangeet ceremony, he donned a bejewelled brooch resembling a Royal Bengal Tiger. He paired this striking brooch with a lavish sherwani, intricately embroidered with real gold threads, designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

His affection for animals is clear through his lavish brooch collection. During his signing ceremony in Jamnagar, he wore another stunning brooch, featuring a lion adorned with a yellow diamond. This brooch was crafted by the famous jewellery designer, Lorraine Schwartz.

Hopefully, Anant Ambani will showcase more of his iconic brooches in his upcoming wedding and reception outfits!

