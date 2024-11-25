Nita Ambani's blue tweed pantsuit's price for IPL auction will leave you speechless

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nita Ambani's blue pantsuit for the IPL 2025 auction.

The IPL or the Indian Premier League is India's largest and most eagerly awaited cricket tournament. Matched by no other league, it flaunts its glitz, glamour, and huge money that already marks one of its grounds; each year, it shocks us with yet another thing. Such was the case with the IPL 2025 auction, in which all the teams pulled off some mind-boggling bids and purchases. However, everyone spoke about one particular bit of news: Nita Ambani's blue tweed pantsuit, which she wore when attending the auction, had a price tag that sent everyone into stunned silence.

Nita Ambani is the wife of the Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani owns the Mumbai Indians team in IPL and is known for her excellent fashion sense. She is often seen sporting designer outfits at various events. She was no exception when it came to this year's IPL auction; she sported a magnificent blue tweed pantsuit while coming to the auction. It was from the brand Maje.

Take a look at Nita Ambani's pantsuit here:

While Nita Ambani looked elegant and stylish in her outfit, it was the price of this pantsuit that left everyone stunned. According to reports, this pantsuit has a whopping price tag of $950, which is approximately ₹78,000! Yes, you read that right.

Nita has accessorised her outfit with chic Prada sunglasses, dazzling diamond stud earrings and a ring. She added a diamond-studded M brooch to her blazer paired with a luxury handbag, watch and stylish stiletto heels. Nita Ambani never fails to impress us with her fashion choices.

