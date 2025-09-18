Nita Ambani dazzles in jade lamé saree and rare Paraiba Tourmaline necklace at The Bads of Bollywood premiere Designer Manish Malhotra revealed that Nita Ambani wore a jade green lamé saree at the screening of The Bads of Bollywood, which she paired with a Chantilly lace blouse, which was adorned with Swarovski crystals. Check her pictures here.

New Delhi:

Nita Ambani is known for her impeccable style, and she ensures that her outfits make a statement. Recently, she attended the premiere of The Bads of Bollywood in a Manish Malhotra saree, and she looked classy yet fashionable. She arrived at the event with her billionaire husband, Mukesh Ambani.

Taking to Instagram, designer Manish Malhotra revealed that Nita Ambani wore a jade green lamé saree at the screening, which she paired with a Chantilly lace blouse, which was adorned with Swarovski crystals.

What is lamé fabric?

Lamé fabric is a textile that is made using traditional fabric materials with metallic threads such as gold or silver. This gives the fabric a reflective and shimmering surface. According to Sew Port, this type of fabric is more than 4,000 years old, and in the past, it was associated exclusively with royalty and nobility. Today, lamé fabric is more widely available, but types of lamé that feature precious metals remain incredibly expensive. Both genuine and imitation lamé are commonly used in high fashion and costumes.

The post read, “The ever-graceful Mrs Nita Mukesh Ambani Stuns in a jade green lamé saree at the screening of @___aryan___ s debut show. Paired with a delicate Chantilly lace blouse adorned with Swarovski crystals, the ensemble is a tribute to timeless elegance meeting contemporary couture. She completed the look with an exquisite floral composition of rare Paraíba and heart-shaped diamonds, mounted in sculptural turquoise titanium – a breathtaking fusion of rarity, craftsmanship, and brilliance. As always, Nita exudes grace, poise, and effortless sophistication.”

Nita Ambani’s Rare Paraiba Tourmaline Necklace

To complete her look, Nita Ambani wore a stunning necklace made of rare Paraiba Tourmaline and diamonds. The necklace featured a rare Paraiba and heart-shaped diamonds, which were mounted in sculptural turquoise titanium. She also wore a heart-shaped statement diamond ring and earrings, and a diamond bangle.

