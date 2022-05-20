Niharika on representing India at Cannes 2022, winning Youth Icon Entertainer of the Year at WIBA | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIHARIKA_NM Niharika on representing India at Cannes 2022

Dressed in a gorgeous black gown by Geisha Designs, social media influencer Niharika NM enjoyed her princess moment on the red carpet of Cannes 2022 as she represented India for WIBA - World Influencer Blogger Awards. The 24-year-old Indian digital content creator paved the way for all the others to get recognition in the global space. Niharika has been a storm on the internet with her funny videos and skits going viral within moments of being dropped online. She amassed massive popularity and carved a niche for herself in just a period of 2-3 years. And now, she represented India on the world stage and bagged the Youth Icon - Entertainer of the Year Award at WIBA, making the country proud.

In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Niharika NM opened up about her experience of walking the red carpet of Cannes 2022 and how it will help the Indian content creators to get more opportunities. Read excerpts here:

It was your first time at Cannes and you were representing India for World Influencers and Bloggers Awards (WIBA). What does it mean to you?

It simply means that this is now a legitimate profession, and my parents will never be able to persuade me otherwise. However, I am grateful for the opportunity to represent India on such a global platform. It's a significant personal accomplishment for me, and I doubt I'll ever forget it. For allowing me to do something like this, I'm grateful to everyone who watches and supports my work.

Do you think your presence at WIBA will give a push to India's digital content and bring it at a level with the world?

Yes, I believe it would give Indian content creators more opportunities. People will be more motivated to pursue their passion for content creation. I used to believe that Cannes was solely for celebrities, but now that I'm a part of it, it feels unreal, and I can't wait for more people to experience this.

You won Youth Icon - Entertainer of the Year at WIBA, how does it feel?

I'm ecstatic to have won the Youth Icon- Entertainer of the Year at World Influencers and Bloggers Awards. This feeling is surreal and wonderful beyond description. I consider myself fortunate because I've found an audience who loves and supports me in unexpected ways. This job has provided me with numerous opportunities to work with incredible celebrities. I'm hoping that my audience continues to support me as they have for the past several years. Thank you all for your love and support.

Cannes is like the unofficial fashion mecca of the world. How did you prepare for your debut and what was the first thing on your mind for your looks?

When I first saw the dress, my first thought was, "Oh my God, I'm going to have my Cinderella moment!" I'm wearing a stunning dress by Geisha Designs, which was styled by Anisha Jain.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIHARIKA_NM Niharika represents India at WIBA