Netra Mantena’s Sabyasachi lehenga is the bridal moment everyone’s secretly bookmarking Netra Mantena stepped out in a deep red Sabyasachi lehenga that instantly took over Instagram. The intricate zardozi work, the jewellery stack, everything came together in one unforgettable bridal moment. Here’s a closer look at the wedding fashion everyone is saving to their moodboards.

When Netra Mantena stepped out in her wedding lehenga, the collective exhale from fashion lovers could practically be heard across Instagram. A deep, ceremonial red drenched in traditional zardozi and hand-embroidered detailing, her Sabyasachi look is everything Indian bridal couture is meant to be, rooted, regal and breathtakingly emotional.

The Indian-American heiress Netra's wedding to Vamsi Gadiraju in Udaipur has taken over social media. The couple looked every bit regal in their pictures. Let's decode the look!

Netra Mantena as an ethereal Sabyasachi bride

The silhouette balances heritage craftsmanship with a modern edge: a fitted blouse with structured shoulders, a panelled lehenga skirt that moves like liquid gold, and borders heavy with antique metallic threadwork. Nothing feels rushed, nothing feels loud; it’s slow fashion couture, stitched with reverence.

The styling is pure bridal poetry: a cascading necklace stack, statement earrings, and a central maang-tikka framing her face with serene confidence. The pulled-back bun, studded with fresh white flowers, lets the jewellery and workmanship breathe. She looks like a portrait, not styled, but sculpted.

Vamsi Gadiraju matched the grandeur with quiet majesty

Standing beside her, the groom cut an equally regal figure in Tarun Tahiliani, wearing an intricately embroidered ivory sherwani layered with pearl strings and subtle tonal design work. It’s the kind of menswear statement that speaks softly but carries authority, elegant, restrained and impossibly polished.

Together, they read like the cover of a modern royal wedding manual, red and ivory, tradition and contemporary tailoring, maximal craft with minimal noise.

A wedding fashion moment that’s travelling the world

Celebrity guests, couture giants and fashion lovers are all weighing in, screenshots are flying, moodboards are being updated, and brides-to-be are already calculating blouse cuts and jewellery stacks. It’s a look destined to be referenced all through 2025’s wedding season.

For every bride debating whether red is still relevant, Netra Mantena offers the definitive answer: absolutely yes when executed with soul. And when Jennifer Lopez poses beside you in Manish Malhotra sequins and still can’t outshine your bridal glow, you know you’ve won the day.

The internet is buzzing, and honestly, we’re right there with it.

