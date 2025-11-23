Jennifer Lopez turns heads in a stunning saree by Manish Malhotra at Netra Mantena’s wedding | See pics Jennifer Lopez is breaking the internet as she arrives in India for Netra Mantena’s wedding wearing a shimmering blush-pink Manish Malhotra saree paired with statement mint-stone jewellery. A regal fusion of Hollywood glamour and Indian couture, setting the tone for wedding fashion 2025.

New Delhi:

Jennifer Lopez just proved that couture diplomacy is real and dazzling. Touching down in India to attend the wedding festivities of Netra Mantena, daughter of US-based billionaire Rama Raju Mantena, the global superstar made an entrance that lit up social media within minutes.

Instead of leaning on her signature red-carpet silhouettes, Lopez embraced Indian couture with a breathtaking blush-pink saree by Manish Malhotra, instantly becoming the evening’s most talked-about guest. Her photos with the bride’s father, Raj Mantena, have already caused a riot on social media.

Jennifer Lopez's rose-gold saree look decoded

The saree is a signature Manish Malhotra cutwork; the custom recreation was brought back from the archives just for JLo. The pop star looked like a vision in soft luminosity, a rose-gold pink canvas drenched in sequins, constructed in a geometric diamond lattice that catches the sunlight like scattered bubbles.

Draped in a modern, sculpted style that hugs the body before falling into a fluid sweep, it feels part saree, part couture gown, equal parts Bollywood dream and Hollywood sophistication.

The one-shoulder pallu styling creates a beautifully elongated neckline, letting the light bounce across the sequins every time she moves. It’s drama, but delivered with precision, restraint and impeccable tailoring, the Manish Malhotra signature.

Couture jewels that belong in a royal vault

To complete the look, Lopez wore Manish Malhotra High Jewellery, featuring frosted mint-green stones framed with diamonds. A statement choker, chandelier earrings and a bold maang-tikka transformed the look into something spectacularly regal.

Beauty direction: sleek, glowing and red-carpet confident

Her beauty look stays deliberately polished: bronzed skin, softly sculpted eyes, glossy nude lips and a sleek pulled-back hairstyle that keeps focus on the jewellery. It’s a masterclass in balancing high-octane glamour with wedding-appropriate warmth.

A cross-cultural fashion moment done right

Standing beside her host, dressed in a classic kurta-bandi set in pastel tones, Jennifer Lopez looks perfectly at home in the Indian wedding palette of blush, gold and soft mint. More than a fashion appearance, this is a celebration of cultural appreciation, a global star honouring Indian couture at its most festive.

With one look, she’s set the tone for wedding season: sequins, sculptural drapes and unapologetically statement jewellery. And yes, the internet is already buzzing!

Also read: A royal Udaipur affair: Step inside Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju’s luxurious wedding venue | Watch