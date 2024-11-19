Logina Salah scripts history as first contestant with vitiligo at Miss Universe 2024, who is she?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LOGINA SALAH Logina Salah creates history as the first contestant with vitiligo at Miss Universe 2024.

Strict standards of physical perfection have long characterised the beauty pageant world. Yet, decades later, contestants at the Miss Universe contest were still expected to sport flawless skin, fine hair, and a toned body. However, recently, pageants have been moving towards appreciating diversity and inclusivity. And it is where Egypt's Logina Salah comes in – the first contestant with vitiligo in Miss Universe 2024.

Logina Salah is a 34-year-old Egyptian model and beauty pageant contestant who made history by being the first person with vitiligo to come to compete and reach the top 30 in the Miss Universe pageant. Vitiligo is a condition that creates a loss of skin colour in patches, and it affects approximately 1% of the world's population. Despite many challenges due to her condition, Logina has not let anything stop her from pursuing her dreams. Logina was born in Egypt and raised in the coastal city of Alexandria.

By being a part of Miss Universe 2024, she not only made history but also opened up discussions on representation and inclusivity within the pageant circuit. People with vitiligo could, for the first time, see themselves on such a world stage, and they were given hope and confidence in embracing their skin.

To show gratitude towards her 1.8 million followers on Instagram, she wrote, "Thank you to everyone for being with me in this journey, it means a lot!"

She also added, ""Let's continue shaping a world free from hate and discrimination."

In another post she wrote, "WE MADE HISTORY

I am beyond thrilled and incredibly proud to see Egypt make it to the semi-finals of Miss Universe! This is the result of unwavering dedication, hard work, and a mindset that always strives for greatness. We’ve put Egypt back on the pageantry map, and this is just the beginning!

With determination and a positive outlook, anything is possible. Thank you all for your amazing love and support together we’re proving that the sky truly has no limits. Onward and upwards."

Logina's journey is just a testament to the power of perseverance, self-love, and breaking stereotypes. She has proven that beauty is in all shapes, sizes, and colors, and that it is crucial for all differences to be celebrated.

Logina relocated to Dubai three years ago with her 10-year-old daughter, Amy, to turn her dreams into reality. To foster empowerment, and inclusivity and to create a better world for women, children and youth she launched the Beyond The Surface Movement.

ALSO READ: Miss Universe 2024 Winner: Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig is crowned as the 73rd Miss Universe