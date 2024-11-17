Miss Universe 2024 Winner: Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig is crowned as the 73rd Miss Universe

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Miss Universe 2024 Winner

Victoria Kjaer from Denmark is the winner of the 73rd Miss Universe 2024. Miss Universe 2023, Sheynnis Palacios, 24, of Nicaragua, handed over the crown to Theilvig. Venezuela, Mexico, Nigeria, and Thailand were declared runners-up. Victoria, 21, a European and World Championship dancer, beauty entrepreneur, mental health advocate, and aspiring lawyer, wants to utilize her voice to speak up for the voiceless and be a positive force. "I have been waiting my whole life for this moment," she remarked during the pageant's swimsuit round.

Theilvig defeated Miss Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, in the final round, while contenders from Bolivia, Mexico, Venezuela, Argentina, Puerto Rico, Russia, Chile, Thailand, Canada, and Peru advanced to the top 12. The 73rd Miss Universe pageant had the most entries in its history, with 125, breaking the previous record of 94 established in 2018. Mario Lopez and Olivia Culpo hosted the finals, and Catriona Gray and Zuri Hall provided live commentary throughout.

Miss Universe 2024: Top 5 Finalists

The top five finalists for the 73rd Miss Universe pageant, which will be held in Mexico, have been announced. Mexico, Nigeria, Thailand, Venezuela, and Denmark advanced to the final as the 12 finalists debuted magnificent evening gowns that reflected the unique culture and beauty of the countries they represented.

During this round, participants will be presented with a series of random questions designed to measure their ability to analyze events and respond appropriately. The winner will be revealed later.

Miss Universe 2024: Top 12 Finalists

Following the semifinal, which concluded with the swimsuit section, the 12 finalists for Miss Universe 2024 were revealed. They represent Bolivia, Mexico, Venezuela, Argentina, Puerto Rico, Nigeria, Russia, Chile, Thailand, Denmark, Canada, and Peru. Meanwhile, Marca reported that Peru, Venezuela, and Mexico had already emerged as front-runners.

Miss Universe 2024: When and Where?

The 73rd Miss Universe pageant is approaching its grand finale in Mexico City. The previous winner, Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua, will crown her as the new titleholder. The preliminary rounds and national costume parade took place on November 14. This year, 130 applicants from diverse countries competed in the international beauty competition to become Miss Universe 2024.

Miss Universe 2024: Who are the Judges?

The jury panel includes well-known and influential people from the fashion, entertainment, art, and philanthropic industries. They include Emilio Estefan, Michael Cinco, Eva Cavalli, Jessica Carrillo, Gianluca Vacchi, Nova Stevens, Farina, Gary Nader, Gabriela Gonzalez, and Camila Guiribitey.

