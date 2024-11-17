Miss Universe 2024: India's Rhea Singha is eliminated from the Finals, know Top 5 contestants

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Miss Universe 2024: India's Rhea Singha is eliminated

India's ambitions for the Miss Universe 2024 contest were crushed after Rhea Singha failed to reach the top 12. Despite reaching the top 30 and impressing during the preliminary rounds. She was unable to get to the final round, though. The top 12 pageant candidates will now compete in the evening gown phase. Seven of these finalists come from Latin America.

Miss Universe 2024: Top 5 Finalists

The top five finalists for the 73rd Miss Universe pageant, which will be held in Mexico, have been announced. Mexico, Nigeria, Thailand, Venezuela, and Denmark advanced to the final as the 12 finalists debuted magnificent evening gowns that reflected the unique culture and beauty of the countries they represented.

During this round, participants will be presented with a series of random questions designed to measure their ability to analyze events and respond appropriately. The winner will be revealed later.

Miss Universe 2024: Top 12 Finalists

Following the semifinal, which concluded with the swimsuit section, the 12 finalists for Miss Universe 2024 were revealed. They represent Bolivia, Mexico, Venezuela, Argentina, Puerto Rico, Nigeria, Russia, Chile, Thailand, Denmark, Canada, and Peru. Meanwhile, Marca reported that Peru, Venezuela, and Mexico had already emerged as front-runners.

About Miss Universe India, Rhea Singha

Rhea Singha, a 19-year-old from Gujarat, created history by becoming Miss Universe India 2024. Her titles include Miss Teen Earth 2023 and Diva's Miss Teen Gujarat 2020. Rhea Singha, who holds a Bachelor's degree in Performing Arts from GLS University in Ahmedabad, competed for India in the Miss Teen Universe 2023 pageant and finished in the top six.



She won the title of Miss Universe India 2024 in September after defeating 51 other candidates. At the moment, she said, "Today I won the title of Miss Universe India 2024. I am so thankful. I have done so much work to get to this level where I can consider myself worthy enough for this crown. I am so inspired by the previous winners."

Rhea Singha started her modeling career at the age of 16. In addition to being a model, she is a TEDx speaker, actor, and fitness enthusiast.

ALSO READ: Rhea Singha crowned Miss Universe India 2024 among 51 finalists