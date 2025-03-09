Kriti Sanon's swan-like gown by Mark Bumgarner steals the spotlight at IIFA Digital Awards 2025 | See pics Bollywood stunner Kriti Sanon dazzles in a breathtaking white gown by Mark Bumgarner at the IIFA Digital Awards 2025. The swan-inspired masterpiece steals the spotlight with its intricate details and ethereal charm. See the stunning pics here!

Kriti Sanon made an eye-catching entry at the IIFA Awards 2025, giving one of her most breathtaking fashion moments yet. The Bollywood beauty walked the green carpet in an ethereal Mark Bumgarner creation, a sculpted white masterpiece that resembles a white swan.

The strapless gown had a smooth, form-fitting bodice that highlighted her statuesque figure, and asymmetrical cuts throughout the torso provided a futuristic touch. The coiled fabric design was the ensemble's standout feature, expertly placed to create a sense of movement and dimension. The mermaid-style skirt, which hugged her contours before fanning out elegantly, added a touch of sensuality to the ensemble, making it a memorable red carpet statement.

Kriti kept her styling effortlessly smooth, opting for a wet-hair look with an edgy, high-fashion twist. Her makeup was kept soft and basic, with dewy skin, nude lips, and gently defined eyes to highlight her natural shine. She finished the look with satin shoes, which added to the outfit's elegant but daring vibe. For the accessories, she kept her jewellery minimal, opting for delicate statement rings to match the suit without overpowering it.

In another look, Kriti Sanon donned Dior's black mid-length dress. The one-shoulder strap adds a beautiful, asymmetrical look to her attire. The square neckline had a beautiful knot at the shoulder strap. The basic black gown had a structured bodice with light diagonal ruching along the stomach, reflecting the style mantra 'less is more'. From the waistline onward, it flared out but was not overly voluminous, conforming to the essentials.

Her smoky eye makeup was the icing on top of her look, perfectly complementing the black outfit. Dior's small black bag complemented the monotone style. Without any flashy accessories, her subdued gold ear helix cuff stood out discreetly. Her hair was done in a stylish, pulled-back ponytail.

About Kriti Sanon's work front

Kriti Sanon was last seen in cinema as twin sisters in Do Patti. She shared a screen alongside Kajol and Shaheer Shaikh. Earlier in 2024, the actress appeared in Crew with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor. She will soon be featured in Tere Ishk Mein, alongside Dhanush.

