Election Commission transfers five DIGs in West Bengal ahead of Assembly polls, check full list

Kolkata:

In a major development in West Bengal ahead of Assembly polls, the Election Commission on Wednesday ordered the transfer and posting of five IPS officers as deputy inspectors general (DIGs) after reviewing poll preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections, an official communication said.

Ajeet Singh Yadav appointed as DIG of Murshidabad

In a letter to the chief secretary, the commission directed that Rathod Amitkumar Bharat be posted as DIG, Raiganj Range, while Ajeet Singh Yadav has been appointed as DIG, Murshidabad. Shrihari Pandey has been posted as DIG, Bardhaman, and Kankar Prosad Barui as DIG, Presidency Range, it said.

Anjali Singh will take charge as DIG of Jalpaiguri

Anjali Singh will take charge as DIG, Jalpaiguri, according to the order issued on Wednesday. The election commission said the directions are to be implemented with immediate effect, and a compliance report regarding the joining of the officers must be submitted by 11 am on March 19.

After the poll dates were announced on Sunday, the EC transferred Chief Secretary Nandini Chakravorty and Home Secretary Jagdish Prasad Meena. It subsequently removed DGP Peeyush Pandey and Kolkata CP Supratim Sarkar. The elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases, on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.