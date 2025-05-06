Kiara Advani’s Met Gala 2025 debut in Gaurav Gupta's 'Bravehearts' couture is a tribute to 'Black Dandyism' In Bravehearts, Kiara doesn't just wear couture — she wears a message. Sculptural, sovereign, and soul-stirring, the look speaks to the Met’s theme while carving a space uniquely her own.

Kiara Advani made her first appearance at the Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and stole the hearts of fans with her look. She opted for a beautiful look for the blue carpet of the Met Gala. For the 2025 Met Gala, themed Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, couturier Gaurav Gupta unveils Bravehearts, a custom couture creation worn by Kiara Advani. Designed before her journey into motherhood, the sculptural look is both a personal milestone and a profound statement on identity and lineage.

Rooted in the philosophy of Black dandyism, Bravehearts honours a legacy where fashion became a radical act of resistance and identity. For Gaurav, the pioneers of this movement were not just style icons - they were cultural heroes. Their courage in using elegance as defiance opened portals for new expressions and generations to come. Bravehearts is named in tribute to this bravery, the kind that not only shapes one’s own identity but also transforms the future.

Bravehearts pays homage to the legendary André Leon Talley.

Bravehearts pays homage to the legendary André Leon Talley, whose commanding presence and advocacy of emerging designers redefined fashion’s relationship with power, culture, and identity. His legacy at Vogue and within Black fashion history is deeply embedded in the look’s very structure — a tribute to fashion as resistance. The structured white cape enveloping Kiara nods to André Leon Talley’s 2010 Met Gala appearance, wrapping the body like both a shield and a statement. Talley’s legacy as a fashion gatekeeper and advocate for Black creatives underpins the look’s emotional and cultural framework.

At the core of the look is a hand-moulded gold metal breastplate shaped like a heart, adorned with crystals and ghungroos (bells). Rising from it is a small heart for the child, connected by delicate chains forming an abstract umbilical cord. Together, they represent protection, lineage, and the quiet power of motherhood passed from one generation to the next. A reminder that the battles we fight - for identity, dignity, and self-expression—are never fought alone.

Couturier Gaurav Gupta shares, “Bravehearts is about transformation — emotional, physical, generational. In creating this piece for Kiara, we wanted to honour her motherhood and pay homage to the bold elegance of Black style. The look bridges continents and histories, merging a deep symbolism with the radical refinement of Black dandyism.”

Kiara Advani adds, “Making my Met Gala debut at this point in my life, as both an artist and mother-to-be, feels incredibly special. When my stylist, Anaita Shroff Adajania, approached Gaurav to design my look, he created 'Bravehearts,' a vision that honours the transformative phase I’m stepping into, connecting it beautifully to this year’s dress code, ‘Tailored for you.’

Inspired by the legacy of André Leon Talley, we reflected on what it means to show up with intention, individuality, and strength. This is a silent tribute to that — it’s a reminder that everything we do paves the way for the next generation.”

The gown was created in collaboration with celebrity stylist Anaita, who facilitated the creative exchange between Gaurav and Kiara to bring this vision to life.

