Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra redefining couple goals with style | Photos

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are a dream couple. Their relationship took the country by storm and redefined true love. Not only by their words or actions but this couple proved to be a perfect match with their fashion statements as well. Let's have a look at them being the 'IT' couple in every way:

A dream in white

The duo made an appearance at the NMACC looking their stunning best. While Kiara donned a Manish Malhotra contemporary beaded infinity blouse with a bedazzling mermaid skirt and a sheer golden cape ditching the usual dupatta, Sidharth complemented her perfectly in a white kurta, blazer and trouser set. A dream come true indeed.

Wedding Bells

Now, who didn't shed a tear seeing these two as man and wife? Kiara and Sid's wedding pictures made our hearts full and our eyes a little teary. Kiara as usual set a new trend as she chose a custom Manish Malhotra ombre rose pink lehenga with a matching sweetheart neckline blouse and a pink dupatta. She went for a heavy diamond and emerald neckpiece by Malhotra as well. The roses in her hair and the minimalistic makeup just made her shine through and through. Sid on the other hand wore an intricate work golden sherwani with matching pants and a saafa, looking swooningly handsome for his beautiful wife.

Sid is Kiara's ranjha

Their chemistry in Shershah was beyond beautiful and lucky for us, it wasn't just on screen. The two could be seen during promotions where Kiara wore a beautiful bright pink saree with a neat bun and a gorgeous necklace and Sidharth kept it casual in cargo alongside a simple mauve t-shirt and a military print jacket. Okay, need to watch Shershah now, brb!

Keeping it Classy and Sassy

This couple left no stone unturned to give us some astonishing couple goals as they dressed to impress for their grand reception party. Kiara yet again dressed in full MM opted for a mermaid cut gown with a silk bodice and a black velvet skirt that flowed into a long train. The touch that made her stand apart was definitely that emerald and diamond necklace and her glossy makeup and that sleek bun. Sid perfectly matched her lady love by looking like his dapper self dressed in a black glittery blazer, a turtleneck and trousers.

