Isha Ambani's Tamilian jadai Hairstyle at Anant-Radhika's latest wedding event is symbol of elegance

The Indian wedding season is known for its grandeur and extravagance, with every event celebrating love, culture, and tradition. Recently, the wedding event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant caught the attention of the entire nation. The pre-wedding events were nothing short of a fairytale, with every detail being meticulously planned and executed. However, one aspect that stood out and captured the hearts of many was Isha Ambani's Tamilian jadai hairstyle at the latest event. This traditional hairdo not only added to the elegance of the event but also symbolised the deep-rooted traditions and culture of India.

Isha Ambani's jadai hairstyle was a refreshing change from the usual hairstyles we see at high-profile weddings. In an era where modern hairstyles and updos are dominating the bridal scene, it was heartwarming to see Isha embrace her heritage and incorporate it into her wedding festivities. Her hair was beautifully braided into a long plait adorned with delicate white jasmine flowers and gold jewellery, giving her a regal look. Her choice of accessories perfectly complemented her outfit and added to the overall traditional vibe of the event.

Take a look at Isha Ambani's look:

There are three components to the jadai hairdo. In between each mogra flower on the bun, there is rakodi, symbolizing the life cycle. The jadai itself, or the braid, comes next. It appears that a golden thread was used in Isha's case. Three little ornaments, called kunjalams, mark the end of the braid. Jimmkis, or earrings, and the golden sun and moon above and below the hair partition complete the ensemble.

This Friday, July 12, Anant Ambani will tie the knot with Radhika Merchant. On July 14, there will be a large reception to follow. The Ambani family home and the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai are expected to host separate celebrations.

