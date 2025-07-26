ICW 2025: Amit Aggarwal's latest collection, Arcanum, explores the code of life, DNA Amit Aggarwal showcased his new collection, Arcanum, at the Amit Aggarwal showcased his new collection, Arcanum. Check out his collection here.

Several designers have been showcasing their collection at the ongoing India Couture Week 2025 at Delhi. On day 3, Amit Aggarwal showcased his new collection, Arcanum. This is a collection is inspired from "the microscopic lattice of life: DNA."

In a recent interview with Elle India, Aggarwal said that "structured like a sacred procession, ARCANUM unfolds in five chapters—Origin, Bloom, Pulse, Mutation, and Memory—each a metaphorical exploration of the phases of existence."

Amit Aggarwal's ACRANUM collection

In an Instagram post, the FDCI said that "the collection turns inwards to the microscopic lattice of life: DNA. The body’s original script, a sequence of memory, endlessly rewritten within you, through you, beyond you."

Aggarwal said to Elle India, "ARCANUM isn’t just about garments; it is a meditation on identity, essence, and transformation. DNA is the most intimate archive of existence. It holds not only our biology but also a spiritual and emotional resonance.'

Amit Aggarwal's ICW show

The show begins with Origin which featured outfit that had cocoon-like structures, made from handwoven nylon and organic cotton. This was followed by Bloom, which echoed the awakening of genetic identity. These had micro-pleated textures, signature polymers, and luminous colours.

Next came Pulse, wherein the garments begin to move. These featured crystal veins and metal details that pulse across the body. Then was Mutation, wherein the symmetry is disrupted, with textures clashing and fluidity reigning, Symbolic of evolution and resilience.

The last part, Memory had outfits made from Ikat, which is an ancient dyeing technique wherein the patterns are put on the yarn before they are weaved into the fabric.

Amit Aggarwals says, "That emotional undercurrent is everything to me. With ARCANUM, I want each piece to evoke something primal, felt in the body, in the memory."

Describing his collection, he says to Elle India that if he had to distil the collection into one word, he says it would be essence. "Because at its core, DNA is the very essence of life, an invisible code that carries the fundamental blueprint of who we are."

