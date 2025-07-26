Akshay Kumar turns showstopper for Falguni Shane Peacock at ICW 2025, returns to ramp after 12 years Akshay Kumar walked the ramp after 12 years for designer duo, Falguni Peacock and Shane Peacock, on day 3 of the ongoing India Couture Week 2025. Check out the 57-year-old's outfit and the collection of the design house.

New Delhi:

Akshay Kumar turned showstopper for design house, Falguni Shane Peacock at the India Couture Week 2025 that is underway in Delhi. The actor returned to the ramp after 12 years on Friday and closed the show for the designer duo, Falguni Peacock and Shane Peacock.

Speaking to the media, Kumar said, "Actually, after a long time I’m doing this walk, ramp walk. Mujhe yaad hai, aaj se kareeban 12 saal pehle, maine phir ek baar ramp walk kiya tha, maine inhi ke saath kiya tha. And it’s been an honour doing that." Read on to know more about the 57-year-old's outfit.

Akshay Kumar at India Couture Week 2025

The showstopper wore an ivory bandhgala sherwant that had intricate silk thread embroidery all over. The jacket also a split bandhgala collar, full sleeves, padded shoulders, side slipts and front button closures with gold buttons.

The actor wore a matching shirt and pants with his sherwani jacket. He completed his look with a pair of black sunglasses and embroidered juttis.

Falguni Shane Peacock's collection

The collection had their signature intricate embroidery. Sharing images and videos from the show on Instagram, FDCI wrote, "This season at Falguni Shane Peacock India, we channel the opulence of maharajas and maharanis — from palace carvings and lush gardens to emeralds, veils, and regal drapes. Inspired by icons like the Laxmi Vilas Palace and Jaipur’s City Palace, the collection reimagines royal heritage for the modern maharani. An ode to India’s timeless grandeur and the artisans who keep its legacy alive."

Speaking of the show, Kumar said, "I have enjoyed each and every bit of it. Specially, maine dekha hai ki kitna hard-work jaata hai ek show karne ke liye, organise karne ke liye aur 25 minute ke andar poora ka poora khatam ho jaata hai. Log itna saj dhaj ke aate hain aur 25 minute ke andar poora show khatam ho jaata hai. But, I just want to tell you that Shane and Falguni, the way they present themselves in such an international way, I think they have made India so proud."

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria in corset couture? ICW 2025 just got interesting