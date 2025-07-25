Tara Sutaria in corset couture? ICW 2025 just got interesting During day 2 of Hyundai India Couture Week 2025, Tara Sutaria attracted attention by walking the ramp for Roseroom by Isha Jajodia. 'Whispers of Love to Myself' was the collection that designer Isha Jajodia unveiled.

New Delhi:

Actress Tara Sutaria turned heads by walking the ramp for Roseroom by Isha Jajodia on Day 2 of Hyundai India Couture Week 2025. In an ivory-gold corset gown with a flared lace skirt and a heavily embellished bodice, the actress looked stunning.

A striking diamond necklace, gentle curls, and bare makeup completed her style and gave her appearance a glamorous touch. The ensemble was a blend of grace and elegance that went well with the show's dreamy concept.

The collection, titled 'Whispers of Love to Myself', was presented by designer Isha Jajodia. Speaking to ANI before the show, Jajodia said, "This inspiration is actually an ode to love -- love for womanhood, love for a higher self, love for discovering the woman you're evolving into."...You will see the transition from celestial pastel colours to jewel tones, which are structured and very strong. Then, it again comes to the woman who is becoming whole and complete. You'll see lots of pearls, ivories, and very strong constructions toward the end of the show," she added.

With Rahul Mishra's opening performance on Wednesday, July 23, ICW 2025, in collaboration with Reliance Brands, an FDCI project, got off to a spectacular start. Tamannaah Bhatia, a Bollywood actress, wore beautiful creations from his creative collection as she walked the runway. On July 30, JJ Valaya will give the last presentation to conclude the festival.

Regarding her career, Tara has lately appeared in music videos for songs like Pyaar Aata Hai with Ishaan Khatter and Thodi Si Daaru with AP Dhillon. She has not yet revealed her upcoming film project, and her most recent appearance was in the 2023 movie Apurva.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shines as a modern royal in Suneet Varma's outfit at ICW 2025