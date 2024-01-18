Haldi-Ready Outfits: 5 stunning ensembles to step into the festivities with grace and glamour

Thursday, January 18, 2024
     
The haldi ceremony outfits not only reflect the cultural significance of the event but also add to the overall aesthetic and charm of this auspicious occasion.

Written By : India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited By : Kristina Das
New Delhi
Updated on: January 18, 2024 15:24 IST
Haldi-Ready Outfits
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Stunning ensembles for the Haldi ceremony.

As the wedding season unfolds, the Haldi ceremony emerges as a kaleidoscope of colours, laughter, and cherished moments. The Haldi ceremony, also known as the turmeric ceremony, is an important pre-wedding ritual in Indian weddings. It is a joyful event where the bride and groom, along with their families and friends, come together to celebrate and bless the couple before their wedding day. One of the most exciting aspects of this ceremony is the attire worn by the bride and groom. For the haldi ceremony, traditional Indian outfits such as sarees, lehengas, and kurta sets are preferred. These outfits are usually in vibrant colours like yellow, orange, or green, symbolizing joy, prosperity, and new beginnings. 

To help you make a statement amidst the lively celebrations, we've handpicked 5 Haldi-ready looks, each dipped in the warmth of yellow. Whether you lean towards the classic elegance of lehengas, the carefree vibe of maxis, or the fusion charm of coordinated sets, this style guide ensures that you step into the festivities with both grace and glamour.

India Tv - Haldi-Ready Outfits

Image Source : FILE IMAGEHaldi-Ready Outfits/Liva

Yellow Maxi Dress: Opt for a chic and casual look with a yellow maxi dress. Perfect for those who prefer simplicity without compromising on style, a maxi dress is both comfortable and fashion-forward. 

Yellow Floral Saree: Combine the freshness of florals with the vibrancy of yellow in a floral saree. Ideal for those who want to make a statement with their Haldi look, a floral saree adds a touch of nature's beauty.

Ready-Made Saree: Effortlessly drape yourself in elegance with a ready-made yellow saree. Designed for convenience, it allows you to achieve the perfect saree look without the hassle of pleating.

India Tv - Haldi-Ready Outfits

Image Source : FILE IMAGEHaldi-Ready Outfits

Anarkali: Radiate regality in a yellow Anarkali suit. The flowing silhouette and intricate detailing make it a classic choice for the Haldi ceremony, blending tradition with contemporary flair.

3-Piece Set: Opt for a versatile 3-piece set featuring a kurta, pants, and dupatta. This ensemble provides comfort and style, allowing you to move freely while celebrating.

