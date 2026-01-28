The Divine Androgyne: Gaurav Gupta explores cosmic duality at Paris Couture Week SS26 At Paris Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026, Gaurav Gupta presents The Divine Androgyne, a sculptural, gender-fluid couture collection exploring cosmic duality, energy and consciousness through avant-garde silhouettes and celestial craftsmanship.

New Delhi:

At Paris Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026, Gaurav Gupta did not just show us a bunch of clothes; he gave us The Divine Androgyne. The Divine Androgyne collection was about looking at opposites, like man and woman and how they can be one. It was also about being in balance and feeling connected to the universe. Gaurav Gupta made us think about what's real and what is not, and how our bodies are a part of something bigger. The Divine Androgyne was truly an experience, one that was deeply rooted in art.

Known for his sculptural silhouettes and futuristic drapery, Gupta leaned deeper into philosophy this season, drawing from ancient Indian concepts of unity and transformation. The result was couture that felt less worn and more embodied. These were garments as vessels of energy, emotion and intent.

Gaurav Gupta's Paris Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026

The Divine Androgyne is built around the concept of wholeness. The designer had fun with the concept of the merging of opposites into one higher plane of existence. This was investigated by Gaurav through flowing shapes that had a smooth transition between delicacy and vigour. Organised corsetry melted down into molten curtains, and architectural shoulders melted into cascading. Each look occupied a liminal space, refusing rigid binaries. The ace designer shared a glimpse of his collection on Instagram and wrote, "When you and I are one” THE DIVINE ANDROGYNE | PARIS COUTURE WEEK SS’26 A collective interplay of energy and consciousness."

The palette echoed this celestial narrative. Astral white, Cosmic silver and Obsidian black, along with muted metallic colours, shimmered with interstellar tranquillity reflected by Parisian lights. Ordinary surfaces seemed to have been lightly coated with stardust(s) while layered textures illustrated the concept of ‘slowly revolving orbits.’

Sculpting energy in motion

Gupta’s signature sculptural techniques took on renewed dimension this season. Swirling metallic forms curved around the body like living architecture, creating halos, orbiting rings and cocoon-like shells. These were not merely garments but wearable sculptures that captured motion, vibration and emotional intensity.

Androgyny as power, not aesthetic

The Divine Androgyne's collection was all about returning to balance. The silhouettes transcended conventional gendered codes, prioritising form, movement and emotional resonance. It was a reminder that modern luxury lies in freedom of expression, identity and imagination.

Long after the final look disappeared backstage, the emotion remained. The Divine Androgyne was not designed for immediacy or virality. It was crafted for memory, pause and resonance. In a season dominated by spectacle, Gaurav Gupta chose transcendence.

And sometimes, that is the most radical statement couture can make.

Also read: Paris Couture Week: Olandria Carthen turns muse for Rahul Mishra at the unveiling of Alchemy collection