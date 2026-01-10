From chai perfume to auto-rickshaw bag: 6 super weird India-inspired products by global brands From a chai-inspired perfume to an auto-rickshaw-shaped handbag, global brands have repeatedly turned everyday Indian objects into luxury statements. We look at the weird, expensive, and often confusing products that sparked conversation, memes, and debate.

New Delhi:

Prada launching a chai-inspired perfume feels like one of those moments where you pause, blink twice, and then move on. Not because it is bad. Or good. Just because it exists. Tea notes, spice notes, nostalgia bottled and priced accordingly. Very on brand. Very internet.

But this is not a one-off. Over the years, international brands have looked at India and thought, yes, this everyday thing needs to be made strange, expensive, and global.

Prada’s chai-inspired perfume

Here is a small tour of other moments when foreign brands launched products for the Indian context that left people confused, amused, or both.

Nordstrom/Puebco’s luxury jhola

The humble Indian jhola has carried vegetables, books, tiffins, and half of adult life for decades. Abroad, it reappeared as the “Indian Souvenir Bag”, sold by Nordstrom via Japanese lifestyle brand Puebco for around $48 (approximately Rs 4,000). Internet reaction was immediate. Memes followed. So did debates on cultural appropriation and why familiarity suddenly costs more with a tag attached.

Nordstrom/Puebco’s luxury jhola

Prada’s Kolhapuri chappal (2025)

Prada took inspiration from Kolhapuri chappals and reworked the silhouette into high-fashion footwear, priced at around Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.2 lakh. The resemblance was unmistakable. What followed was a familiar conversation about credit, craft, and how global luxury often borrows freely but explains sparingly.

Prada’s Kolhapuri chappal

Louis Vuitton’s auto-rickshaw bag (2025)

On a global runway, Louis Vuitton unveiled a mini handbag shaped like an auto-rickshaw. Detailed. Bright. Entirely impractical. With a reported price of Rs 6.90 lakh, it became less about function and more about shock value. The internet did what it does best.

Louis Vuitton’s auto-rickshaw bag

The basmati rice sack coat (2025)

A Western designer turned an everyday Indian basmati rice bag into a fashion coat. Same graphics. Same texture. New price tag of roughly Rs 1.6 lakh. The piece went viral mostly because no one asked for it, yet everyone had an opinion.

The basmati rice sack coat

Balenciaga’s hawai chappals

Balenciaga entered the chat with luxury flip-flops closely resembling hawai chappals, priced between Rs 75,000 and Rs 90,000. Minimal changes. Maximum pricing. The irony was obvious and, somehow, intentional.

Balenciaga’s hawai chappals

These products say less about India. And a lot more about how the world chooses to look at it.