Did you know Deepika Padukone's purple saree took 3,400 hours to make? Know its cost here

Kalki 2898 AD actor Deepika Padukone recently shared some pictures of her latest photoshoot on Instagram. In the photos, she could be seen donning a purple coloured saree. Let us tell you that this look from the mom-to-be was from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet party. DP was also seen flaunting her baby bump while posing in front of the camera in a stunning purple coloured saree. But do you know that it took 3,400 hours to make Deepika's saree? Moreover, the price of this three-piece set can give you a run for money as well.

Deepika's expensive saree garners attention

Deepika Padukone's beautiful purple saree is from the shelves of Label Torani. The fabric of this saree is organza and jenny silk. The saree is hand embroidered, which took about 3,400 hours to make. It has decorations of pearls, zari and string, which add to the beauty of the saree. At the same time, with this look, Deepika Padukone wore a matching blouse with a deep neckline, half-length sleeves and cropped hem. She completed the look with a choker necklace made of pearls and matching earrings. DP has applied dark-eyed makeup with a sleek bum. Let us tell you that the price of Deepika Padukone's 'Hukum Ki Rani Saree Set' is 1 lakh 92 thousand, in which the mom-to-be has wreaked havoc. Out of this, the saree costs 1,39,500 and the blouse is of Rs 46,500. The underskirt (petticoat) costs 7,500.

Deepika-Ranveer will become parents after 6 years of marriage

Let us tell you that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in 2018 after dating for more than 6 years. After 6 years of their marriage as well, the couple is expecting their first child in September, this year. Despite facing several accusations about her pregnancy and baby bump, the actor can be seen enjoying her maternity leaves amid a few work commitments and public appearances.

