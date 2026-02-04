Ranveer Singh trains in a full-sleeve polo t-shirt in Dhurandhar 2 teaser: Tracing the garment’s history After the teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge dropped, Ranveer Singh’s training look sparked interest, especially his full-sleeve polo t-shirt. We trace the quiet history of the full-sleeve polo, from its sporting roots to why it still signals purpose, control and readiness on screen.

The teaser for Dhurandhar: The Revenge landed on February 3, and fans were quick to pick apart every frame. After the first film’s fantastic box-office run, the sequel’s preview leans heavy on preparation and grit. Ranveer Singh’s Jaskirat Singh Rangi moves through training sequences with a quiet intensity. One small detail caught the eye. He trains in a full-sleeve polo t-shirt. Simple. Functional. Somehow exactly the right note for a man getting ready for a mission.

The shirt isn’t dramatic. It doesn’t shout. It sits in the background and does the job, just like the character in the clip. That alone is worth a quick look. The full-sleeve polo has a history that starts on the field and winds through wardrobes, uniforms and screens. Below is a tight, careful run through why the long sleeve matters and how it moved from sport to everyday life.

Why long sleeves were chosen for polo originally

The earliest shirts used in polo matches were practical garments meant for long hours outdoors. Riders needed coverage from sun, dust and the rub of constant movement. Long sleeves provided that protection. Collars and sturdier weaves kept the shirt functional while still tidy enough for a sport tied closely to equestrian tradition. Full sleeves were chosen because they helped players do the job on the field.

Transition from sport to leisurewear

Over time, this useful design moved off the pitch. People were drawn to a shirt that allowed movement, breathed better than stiff formal shirts and still looked presentable. That practicality slowly pushed the polo into casual wardrobes. It became a comfortable, collared option for those who wanted structure without formality. Short-sleeve polos later became more common, but the long-sleeve version stayed relevant for cooler weather and a more measured look.

Difference between short-sleeve and full-sleeve polos

Full sleeves came first. Early players and riders needed the extra coverage, so long sleeves were the default. When short sleeves arrived, they did so for comfort and heat relief, making them feel more relaxed and casual. Long-sleeve polos never fully disappeared because they carry a different tone. They feel restrained, composed and slightly more serious. Less off-duty. More prepared.

Military and training aesthetics

The full-sleeve polo’s clean lines and practical cut have occasionally made it a sensible choice in training and utility settings. Where a neat but functional appearance is required, the collared knit helps bridge the gap between uniform shirts and athletic wear. This has led to its use in some training, security and field environments where mobility, coverage and a tidy silhouette matter. It is not a universal uniform piece, but it appears where understated practicality is valued.

A full-sleeve polo is rarely flashy. It is about readiness and control. In the teaser oifDhurandhar: The Revenge, the shirt does what clothing should in a focused scene. It adds to the story without demanding attention. Practical, purposeful and quietly effective.