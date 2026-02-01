Rs 56K sunglasses face-off: Who wore them better, Guru Randhawa or Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh? Two stars, one pair of Rs 56K sunglasses. Guru Randhawa sported the luxury shades in his new song Dopamine, while Ranveer Singh wore the same pair back in 2023. Different moments, different moods. So, who really wore them better?

New Delhi:

Celebrities and expensive sunglasses go hand in hand. Sometimes they’re styling tools. Sometimes quiet flexes. And sometimes, they become talking points on their own, especially when two very different stars end up wearing the same pair at different moments in their careers.

That’s exactly what’s happening now. One pair of luxury sunglasses has quietly linked Guru Randhawa and Ranveer Singh, thanks to fresh buzz around Guru’s new music video and Ranveer’s ongoing film momentum. Same frames. Different energy. Naturally, the question follows. Who wore it better?

The sunglasses connecting Guru Randhawa and Ranveer Singh

In his latest song video Dopamine, Guru Randhawa is seen wearing the Saint Laurent SL 572 001 sunglasses. The frames fit seamlessly into the video’s styling. Sharp. Modern. Confident without shouting.

Ranveer Singh, meanwhile, had worn the same sunglasses back in July 2023, during promotions for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. One of the moments that stayed in circulation was when he posed alongside his co-star Alia Bhatt, wearing the same pair. On Ranveer, the frames leaned more flamboyant. More performative. Very on-brand for that phase.

(Image Source : YOUTUBE, INSTAGRAM)One pair of luxury sunglasses has quietly linked Guru Randhawa and Ranveer Singh.

How much the Saint Laurent SL 572 001 sunglasses cost

Now, the price tag. The Saint Laurent SL 572 001 sunglasses retail at Rs 56,136. Squarely in luxury territory. These are not statement shades meant to overpower an outfit.

The appeal lies in the clean design, sharp edges, and the kind of branding that doesn’t need logos screaming for attention. This is a high-end piece that relies more on who’s wearing it, and how, than on trend-driven flash.

(Image Source : SAINT LAURENT)The Saint Laurent SL 572 001 sunglasses retail at Rs 56,136.

Guru Randhawa making waves with Dopamine and recent charting tracks

Guru Randhawa has been on a strong run. Back-to-back releases like Sirra, Azul, Pan India, and Perfect from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari have kept him consistently visible. With Dopamine, he’s added another track to that momentum. The song’s release has sparked fresh chatter, not just about the music, but also about the styling choices around it.

Ranveer Singh riding high on the box-office success of Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, is enjoying a different kind of buzz. His film Dhurandhar has had a strong box-office run and is now streaming on Netflix, keeping the conversation going well beyond theatres. Looking ahead, Dhurandhar 2 is slated for release on March 19, 2026, ensuring that Ranveer remains firmly in the spotlight.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone’s lace combined t-shirt looks luxury-coded, but costs less than a dinner date