Deepika Padukone’s lace combined t-shirt looks luxury-coded, but costs less than a dinner date

Deepika Padukone has long mastered the art of effortless glamour. Whether she’s on a red carpet or heading out for dinner, her style rarely feels forced. Luxe when required. Comfortable when not. And often rooted in pieces that feel wearable rather than aspirational.

That balance came through once again on a recent date night in Mumbai. The look was quiet, unfussy and built around one smart choice. A white top that looked high-fashion but was, in fact, surprisingly affordable.

Deepika Padukone’s date night outfit

On January 30, paparazzi videos captured Deepika Padukone arriving at a restaurant in Mumbai in what appeared to be a simple white T-shirt paired with light blue jeans. At first glance, it felt casual. Look closer, and the styling revealed itself.

At the heart of the outfit was Zara’s lace combined t-shirt, priced at Rs 2,550. While it created the illusion of a t-shirt layered over a lace dress, it was actually a single garment designed to give that effect without extra layers.

The lace combined t-shirt worn by Deepika Padukone

The piece featured a classic crew neck, half-length sleeves with folded cuffs and a relaxed, baggy silhouette. Easy on top. Understated. But the real interest came from the lace detailing built into the design.

The lace section extended below the t-shirt hem, finished with an asymmetric cut, side slits and embroidered lace borders. The contrast between soft lace and casual cotton gave the top its elevated feel, doing most of the styling work on its own.

Layered-look tops like this have been trending online, but Deepika’s version felt pared back and intentional. Clean. Adult. No excess.

Deepika Padukone’s jeans and accessories for date night

She paired the statement top with light blue denim jeans featuring a straight-leg, relaxed fit and folded cuffs above the ankle. Comfortable and unfussy, the jeans balanced out the delicate detailing of the top.

Accessories stayed minimal. Nude peep-toe stilettos, a vintage-style watch, subtle earrings and a few rings. Nothing competing for attention. Everything working together.

Deepika Padukone’s makeup and hair look

The makeup and hair look followed the same low-key approach. Feathered brows, a soft rosy lip, lightly flushed cheeks and defined lashes over a dewy base kept things fresh. Her hair was centre-parted and worn loose in soft waves, adding to the relaxed mood of the outfit.

It was the kind of look that doesn’t rely on labels or excess styling. And the fact that the hero piece cost Rs 2,550 only makes it more appealing. Proof that good design, worn well, will always stand out.

