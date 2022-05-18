Cannes 2022: Tamannaah Bhatia is a sight behold in black & white ball gown as she walks red carpet; see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAMANNAAH BHATIA Cannes 2022: Tamannaah Bhatia red carpet look pics

Cannes 2022: Tamannaah Bhatia is attending the 2022 Cannes Film Festival as part of the Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur led star-studded Indian delegation.This marks the debut of the Bollywood star at the biggest film festival. For her red carpet look, Tamannaah chose to wear an elegant black and white dramatic ball gown that had a trail. She rounded her look with smoky eyes and diamond earrings. Tamannaah took to her Instagramn handle and shared a series of pictures from the event.

Take a look:

While speaking to ANI about being part of the Festival, the 'Baahubali' actor shared that she's very excited. "I am so excited about this, it's such an honour and I am really looking forward," she said.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will be serving as the jury member. She attended the annual event wearing a saree designed by none other than Sabyasachi. Taking to Instagram, Deepika dropped a string of images of her glamourous look.

Apart from her, the Indian delegates at the 75th Cannes Film Festival include Ricky Kej, Vani Tripathi, Prasoon Joshi, AR Rahman, R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pooja Hegde, Shekhar Kapur and folk singer Mame Khan.

The Indian pavilion at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival will be inaugurated on Wednesday with a video message by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the launch, Thakur along with a host of dignitaries will be present.

-with ANI inputs