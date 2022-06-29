Bella and Gigi Hadid debut dramatic half-bald hairdo for Marc Jacobs Fall 2022 collection | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bella and Gigi Hadid presented Marc Jacobs Fall 2022 collection

Bella and Gigi Hadid had all eyes on them when they walked the ramp for the Marc Jacobs Fall 2022 collection for a show in New York City. The Hadid sisters impressed with their edgy hairstyle and looked unrecognisable in their half-bald looks. Trust them to surprise the fans and they don't let down. Their latest new York show gave yet another glimpse of how Bella and Gigi are constantly pushing the boundaries in the fashion and clothing industry.

Bella's look for Marc Jacobs collection

Bella Hadid was one of the models who graced the runway for the Marc Jacobs fashion line recently. More than the costumes, her hair and makeup took the limelight. Her eyebrows were bleached and looked like they were shaved off. Making the look more dramatic and edgy was the hairdo. She sported a mullet bowl cut and looked otherworldly. Her sister Gigi Hadid also pulled off a similar hairstyle.

Gigi's look for Marc Jacobs collection

Gigi Hadid also opted for the half-bald bowl cut hairstyle as she walked the ramp in New York City. On June 27, Marc Jacobs' Fall 2022 runway presentation included platform heels and oversize colorful sweaters. But the haircuts had everyone's attention.

Bella and Gigi's dramatic exit after show

After the show, while Bella choose to cover her head with a jacket tied over her hair, Gigi exited with a cap covering her head. Bella also shared some behind-the-scenes glimpses of her look on social media.