Alia Bhatt’s pastel kurta and lungi look proves less is always more this Diwali Alia Bhatt turned heads at Diwali 2025 celebrations with a soft, minimal look that beautifully fused tradition and modernity. Her look serves as inspiration for anyone seeking effortless elegance this Diwali — a reminder that less truly can be more.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated Diwali in style at their Mumbai home along with Shaheen Bhatt, director Ayan Mukerji and their close friends. On October 21, the actor posted photos from the festivities.

On the occasion of the festive season, Alia Bhatt chose a look that was both understated and stylish for her Diwali 2025 celebration. Known for her sense of fashion that blends tradition with ease, she opted for a pastel-pink chikankari kurta crafted by AJSK (Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla), paired unconventionally with a chiffon saree draped like a lungi.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the butter-yellow chiffon saree, with its wide patti borders and pleats at the front, gave the ensemble a new, contemporary twist, while the kurta had delicate white embroidery, long sleeves, a loose silhouette, and a high-low hem. Alia accessorised the ensemble with gold jewellery, such as a flowery necklace with pearl drops, and wore minimal makeup, focusing on golden eyeshadow and luscious lips.

Her look is striking because it exemplifies the idea that less really is more. She opted for delicate hues and understated elegance over gaudy accessories and vibrant colours. Rhea Kapoor's styling provided that subtle "wow" factor; by repurposing a saree as a wrap skirt and wearing it over a kurta, she produced a fusion ensemble that is both festive and cosy.

Try wearing your favourite kurta with a light wrap or skirt-style drape if you want to get a similar look this holiday season. Keep your accessories classy, let your makeup complement your natural radiance, and let the textures and colours speak for themselves. Alia's appearance serves as a reminder that style isn't always associated with luxury; sometimes it may be found in understated decisions.

