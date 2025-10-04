Rashmika Mandanna’s bridal looks we think suit her best after engagement buzz with Vijay Fans can’t stop imagining Rashmika Mandanna’s bridal style after engagement buzz with Vijay Deverakonda. Here are the looks that suit her the most.

New Delhi:

The internet loves speculating about celebrity weddings, and if there’s one duo fans never stop rooting for, it’s Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. The recent reports of their engagement have already broken the internet, and fans can't wait for Rashmika's wedding look. The fashion lovers can’t help but imagine what Rashmika’s bridal style would be when the two get hitched.

Luckily, Rashmika has already given us plenty of hints in films, ads, and events. From classic silks to statement lehengas, here are three bridal looks that would suit her the most, based on what she has already worn on screen.

South Indian bridal look: timeless elegance in silk

(Image Source : FACEBOOK/RASHMIKAMANDANNA)With her naturally radiant smile and expressive eyes, Rashmika would look every bit the quintessential South Indian bride.

Nothing says bridal grace like a Kanjeevaram saree paired with traditional temple jewellery. We’ve already seen Rashmika ace this look in films like 'Chamak' and multiple ad campaigns, where she brought alive the rich weaves of South Indian culture. With her naturally radiant smile and expressive eyes, she would look every bit the quintessential South Indian bride. Add a gajra-adorned bun, bold kajal, and gold jhumkas, and the vibe is complete.

North Indian bridal look: regal in red

(Image Source : X/IAMRASHMIKA)Rashmika Mandanna’s bridal style in Mission Majnu

From 'Chhava' to 'Mission Majnu', Rashmika has effortlessly carried heavy embroidered ensembles. It’s not hard to picture her as a North Indian bride in a red lehenga, with intricate zardozi work, a long veil, and statement polki jewellery. This classic red-and-gold combination would bring out her regal side, perfect for a grand Bollywood-style shaadi.

Contemporary bridal look: modern minimalism

Rashmika also has a modern-girl-next-door vibe that makes pastel lehengas with minimalist jewellery a perfect choice. Think blush pinks, champagne tones, or ivory embellished with subtle sequins, paired with delicate diamonds or pearls. It’s the look we’ve seen her pull off in promotional events, giving brides who love understated elegance their ultimate muse.

Whether she goes traditional in silk, regal in red, or contemporary in pastels, Rashmika Mandanna has already proven she can own every bridal mood board. When she ties the knot with Vijay Deverakonda, fans can expect nothing short of a style spectacle, one that blends cinema, culture, and couture.

