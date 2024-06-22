5 easy remedies to remove stubborn stains from clothes

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Easy remedies to remove stubborn stains from clothes.

Many times while drinking tea, coffee or wine, they spill from our hands and our clothes have to bear the brunt of it. Especially, if the clothes are white then understand that they are no longer of any use. These stains on clothes are so stubborn that they do not come out even after a lot of effort. No matter how much detergent powder you use, the stains remain as they are. In such a situation, many times even our favourite clothes get sacrificed. If you have also gone through this situation, then we have brought some great tips for you. With their help, you can easily remove these tea-coffee stains from your clothes. Let's know what those tips are.

Here is how to clean stubborn stains on clothes

Baking soda: Soak the clothes which have tea or coffee stains in water. Put baking soda in a vessel and add 1-2 teaspoons of lemon juice to it. When this solution is prepared properly, apply this solution to the stained clothes and leave it for 10 minutes. After this, wash it with clean water.

Remove stubborn stains with vinegar: Apply white vinegar on the part of the cloth which has stubborn stains and leave it for 5 minutes. After this, rub lemon juice or salt on it and then leave it for 10 minutes.

Salt also removes stubborn stains: Salt is also the best option to remove stubborn stains from clothes. Sprinkle 1 teaspoon of salt on the stained area. Now cut the lemon in half and rub it on the stain.

Remove stains with toothpaste: Apply toothpaste on the stained area for 5 minutes. After this, clean it with the help of a brush. This will easily remove stains from clothes.

Lemon juice: If your clothes have a vegetable or any other kind of stain, then apply lemon juice on it. After this, apply soap to it and rub it well. This will remove the stain.

