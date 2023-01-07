5 Bollywood approved travel outfits that you must pack for best photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IMOUNIROY Celebrity travel photo: Mouni Roy (L), Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday

Travel time is when we want to look our best. Imagine a vacation in a foreign location and missing out on the best pictures because you did not have the right outfit. That surely will be a bummer. We love to share photos online and it is how celebrities interact best with their fans. On New Year's Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday and Mouni Roy among several others shared their best travel looks and we have compiled a list of fashion must-haves that you must pack for your next vacation.

Ananya Panday

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday wore a woman's party favourite. A dress, with an off-shoulder and rang in the New Year's like a style pro. The white dress can be the best choice for all women during travel and they will give you some Instagram-worthy moments.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar went for comfort over style when she opted colourful athleisure and co-ords. Her photos show the right winter fashion for women that will not only keep them warm but make them look stylish as well. She nailed the winter fashion in blacks with jackets and shawls.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's photo in a black bikini went viral on Instagram. On the beach, she showed off her slim and fit figure in a black bikini. On the beach, a bikini will help you wind down and they give the best and daring photographs. With a drink in her hand and sunglasses on, Mouni got on some natural sun to complement her Instagram-worthy moment.

Anusha Dandekar

Anusha Dandekar shared a look from a recent outing and it got our attention. She looked fashionable and in the night light, the outfit complemented her style and vibe well. She completed her all-black look with platform heels and a handbag.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIAnusha Dandekar in a black dress

Read: Want toned legs like Disha Patani? Don't skip these 5 exercises

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan wore the latest generation's most-loved outfits. Athleisures have turned into a fashion statement and the young Bollywood actress served some travel and fashion goals from Europe winter. Her puffer jackets with running shoes made her look fiesty, funky and athletic, ready to conquer the world.

Read: Kriti Sanon, Mouni Roy, Parineeti Chopra: Follow shoe trends for winter season inspired by Bollywood

Read More Lifestyle News