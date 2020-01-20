Umang 2020: Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor or Katrina Kaif, whose traditional avatar do you like the most?

Just like every year, the prestigious Umang Awards 2020 took place to honour and celebrate the Mumbai Police in the financial capital of India. The event saw the attendance of all the Bollywood superstars decked up in their best attires. While actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, and others were all suited-up, we observed that majorly the actresses opted for a traditional avatar. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ananya Panday, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Rakul Preet, Sara Ali Khan walked the red carpet in 'desi' avatars.

Priyanka Chopra looked gorgeous in Masaba and Ekaya Banaras's blue saree having floral motifs in silver and an interesting border. While Katrina chose a classic white Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sari with gota patti work.

Priyanka Chopra

Katrina Kaif

Talking about Janhvi, she opted to get draped in a red saree by designer Manish Malhotra who was also present at the event. Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, looked quite simple in a white chikankari salwar kameez.

Janhvi Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan

Kriti Sanon looked mesmerising in an ivory and gold lehenga choli from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla while Rakul Preet let her hair loose wearing a shimmery grey saree from designer Kresha Bajaj.

Kriti Sanon

Rakul Preet Singh

Actress Ananya Panday looked fresh as a daisy in a pineapple yellow Ahir lehenga by Arpita Mehta whereas Tara Sutaria caught eyeballs in her white and black lehenga.

Ananya Panday

Tara Sutaria

Talking about actresses Madhuri Dixit, Tabu, Raveena Tandon and Manisha Koirala, they also stunned in their respective traditional attires.

Manisha Koirala

Madhuri Dixit

Tabu

Raveena Tandon

