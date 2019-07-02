Shilpa Shetty is a real ‘sizzler’ in her latest photoshoot

Image Source : TWITTER Shilpa Shetty is a real ‘sizzler’ in her latest Femina photoshoot

Shilpa Shetty is counted as one of the fit actresses of the Bollywood industry. The actress with her perfectly toned body, washboard abs, flawless skin, and infectious smile has managed to captured a million hearts. Even at the age of 44, she looks flawless that it seems as if she is ageing like a fine wine. The actress did a hot photoshoot for the June issue of the Femina magazine and looked sizzling.

A few days back she posted the picture of the cover photo of the magazine on her social media and now she has shared some pictures from the photoshoot. She captioned the pictures as, "I literally felt like a complete 'sizzler' during the entire shoot (The weather was THAT hot!) But, worth all the melting in the heat. Loved the pictures. Sharing a few for you here. Have you grabbed your copy of @FeminaIndia's June '19 edition already?#fitness #motivation #yoga”

Have a look at her pictures here:

I literally felt like a complete 'sizzler' during the entire shoot (The weather was THAT hot!) But, worth all the melting in the heat. Loved the pictures. Sharing a few for you here. Have you grabbed your copy of @FeminaIndia's June '19 edition already?#fitness #motivation #yoga pic.twitter.com/Hn7GHRWPn4 — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) July 1, 2019

The actress has lost oodles of weight she gained during her pregnancy through yoga. In 2016, she shared a before and after picture on her Instagram account and captioned it as, “For all those who don't believe I was ever overweight( by 32 kgs)Chanced upon this photosize 16 to size 8, B4 & After. Want to flaunt this (not so complimentary)picture proudly.Only to prove, If i could do it so can u.”

Talking about work front, she was last seen judging the dance reality show Super Dancer 3. During the finale episode, she announced that she will be making a comeback in films really soon.

