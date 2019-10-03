Sara in a Saree: The stunning actress graces the cover of a magazine

Sara Ali Khan is on her path to becoming the next reigning queen of Bollywood and we are not complaining. With back-to-back hit movies and advertisements on her platter, she is ruling the B-town. Not just because of her movies, Sara has been making news for being super cordial and down-to-earth to everyone, including her fans.
Her likable personality has garnered her a lot of fans and followers. Her recent stint on an international magazine cover with her brother Ibraham Ali Khan made a lot of news. She looked stunning in a black saree with a statement blouse. More pictures have been released from a similar shoot and we are totally in love!
Check out the photos here:
Wearing a beautiful dramatic ruffled saree in red colour, Sara is a treat to the eyes. She is wearing a number by designers Abu Jaani and Sandeep Khosla. The saree features a ruffled ombre border in three layers. The main attraction of the entire look is the blouse with a massive ruffled umbrella design on the shoulder.
The tied-back hair and smoldering black eyes are complementing the look perfectly. The dangling hoops are a great addition as well.
Here are the other pictures from her previous shoots:
View this post on Instagram
Mirror mirror on the wall 🖱 Sara wasn’t born too tall 🤦🏻♀️ With high heels she thought she’d fall 👠 So the stuffed messy bun solved it all 💁🏻♀️👏🏻 #PhotoshootKiTayaari #TaakiLagePyaari #sarakishayari. . Editor-in-chief: @ruchikamehta05 Interviews: @sanghitasingh Photos: @ramshergill Creative Director: @avantikkak Fashion Editor: @sonampoladia Make-up and Hair for Sara: @anilc68 & @the.mad.hair.scientist Make-up and Hair for Ibrahim: @jeanclaudebiguineindia Location Courtesy: @tajsantacruzmumbai
View this post on Instagram
‘She remembered who she was and the game changed.’ - Lalah Delia ♟🎲♠️ . Editor-in-chief: @ruchikamehta05 Interviews: @sanghitasingh Photos: @ramshergill Creative Director: @avantikkak Fashion Editor: @sonampoladia Make-up and Hair for Sara: @anilc68 & @the.mad.hair.scientist Make-up and Hair for Ibrahim: @jeanclaudebiguineindia Location Courtesy: @tajsantacruzmumbai
View this post on Instagram
Yo Bro 👭🌈🍭 @hellomagindia Editor-in-chief: @ruchikamehta05 Interviews: @sanghitasingh Photos: @ramshergill Creative Director: @avantikkak Fashion Editor: @sonampoladia Make-up and Hair for Sara: @anilc68 & @the.mad.hair.scientist Make-up and Hair for Ibrahim: @jeanclaudebiguineindia Location Courtesy: @tajsantacruzmumbai
Her brother Ibrahim:
View this post on Instagram
🐆🐆🐆 . @hellomagindia Editor-in-chief: @ruchikamehta05 Interviews: @sanghitasingh Photos: @ramshergill Creative Director: @avantikkak Fashion Editor: @sonampoladia Make-up and Hair for Sara: @anilc68 & @the.mad.hair.scientist Make-up and Hair for Ibrahim: @jeanclaudebiguineindia Location Courtesy: @tajsantacruzmumbai