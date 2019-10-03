Sara in a Saree: The stunning actress graces the cover of a magazine

Thursday, October 03, 2019
     
Check out the new photos of Sara Ali Khan as she graces the cover of a popular lifestyle magazine.

New Delhi Updated on: October 03, 2019 18:01 IST
Sara Ali Khan is on her path to becoming the next reigning queen of Bollywood and we are not complaining. With back-to-back hit movies and advertisements on her platter, she is ruling the B-town. Not just because of her movies, Sara has been making news for being super cordial and down-to-earth to everyone, including her fans.

Her likable personality has garnered her a lot of fans and followers. Her recent stint on an international magazine cover with her brother Ibraham Ali Khan made a lot of news. She looked stunning in a black saree with a statement blouse. More pictures have been released from a similar shoot and we are totally in love!

Check out the photos here:

Sara in Saari 💃💃💃

Wearing a beautiful dramatic ruffled saree in red colour, Sara is a treat to the eyes. She is wearing a number by designers Abu Jaani and Sandeep Khosla. The saree features a ruffled ombre border in three layers. The main attraction of the entire look is the blouse with a massive ruffled umbrella design on the shoulder.

The tied-back hair and smoldering black eyes are complementing the look perfectly. The dangling hoops are a great addition as well.

Here are the other pictures from her previous shoots:

Her brother Ibrahim:

