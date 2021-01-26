PM Narendra Modi sports special Jamnagar Paghdi on 72nd Republic Day

On the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and paid tribute to the fallen soldiers by laying wreaths at the National War Memorial at the India Gate. Continuing his annual tradition of sporting special traditional turbans during Republic Day celebrations, PM Modi sported a special Jamnagar turban as a part of his traditional attire during the celebratory Parade. He wore a red headgear with yellow dots, gifted to him by the royal family of Jamnagar, Gujarat. Along with the turban he was seen wearing his traditional kurta, pajama, and gray jacket along with a face mask.

The royal family of Jamnagar holds special respect globally. In one of the defining acts of humanity during World War 2, the king of Jamnagar, Maharaja Jam Saheb Digvijay Singh, had saved 1000 children from Poland during World War 2. Poland still cherishes this gesture of Jamanagar's erstwhile King.

Remembering our heroes: PM @narendramodi pays homage at the National War Memorial in Delhi#RepublicDay #HappyRepublicDay2021 pic.twitter.com/Nei7kOi7Qz — India TV (@indiatvnews) January 26, 2021

The PM had also extended greetings to the nation on the special occasion. "Wishing all the people of India a Happy RepublicDay. Jai Hind!" PM had tweeted. Modi's sartorial choices have made headlines on many occasions - from his headgears for Republic Day celebrations to the suit printed with his name - he surely knows how to stand out. For his maiden Independence Day address as the PM in 2014, he had opted for a Jodhpuri bandhej turban in bright red colour with green at the tail.

देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद!



Wishing all the people of India a Happy #RepublicDay. Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2021

Republic Day is celebrated in India every year on 26 January to commemorate the day the Constitution of the nation came into effect. Though we gained independence on August 15, 1947, nascent India did not have its own laws which were drafted and finally adopted in the year 1950.

-With ANI inputs