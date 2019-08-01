Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kiara Advani looks stunning on the latest magazine cover- See pictures inside

Kiara Advani who was last seen in Kabir Singh, opposite Shahid Kapoor has been much in news these days. The success of Kabir Singh has made Kiara Advani more popular and the actress is living her life on Cloud 9. Recently, Kiara Advani has donned on the latest cover of Hello! magazine and she looks drop-dead gorgeous. Kiara Advani is seen as Manish Malhotra's muse for the first time. She looks stunning in a black Indo-western lehenga and gorgeous neckpiece by Raniwala 1881 with gems all around it.

She was seen in another attire by ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra. She wore a champagne colour lehenga and looked breath-taking. Her bralette blouse and ruffled multi-layer lehenga set the goal for the brides of the year. Her neckpiece adds grace to her overall look.

Kiara Advani looks enchanting as she kept her hair loose and makeup minimal to show the natural glow. Following the nude-makeup look, Kiara Advani looks sizzling in both the outfits by Manish Malhotra.

Not just this, Kiara Advani was also seen walking the red-carpet event at India Couture Week 2019 for designer Amit Aggarwal.

Kiara Advani was also seen on the digital cover of Filmfare magazine.

Talking about Kiara Advani's professional life, she will be next seen in Good News. The movie features Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh. She will also be seen in ‘Indoo Ki Jawani’ opposite Student of the Year 2 villain, Aditya Seal. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's Netflix original movie Guilty.

