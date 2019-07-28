Diana Penty rules runway as Gaurav Gupta's sea queen at ICW 2019

Diana Penty

Ace womenswear designer Gaurav Gupta brought his fascination with undulating waves of the ocean to the ramp as he presented his latest couture line. "Undercurrent" with Diana Penty as his muse on the day six of FDCI India Couture Week 2019. Sticking true to his signature futuristic and avant-garde style, the Delhi-based couturier created the imagery of waves on his silhouettes with well-defined sculpting on organzas and georgettes. Gupta has always maintained that his designs maybe edgy but he believes in creating ‘wearable art’ and his latest collection was an addition to his every growing list of couture designs that are sexy but easy at the same time. "I have tried to capture the motion of undercurrent as an artistic statement in this couture collection. Couture is not just lehengas or traditional sarees now. Those are beautiful but now there is a whole new language to progressive contemporary Indian couture," Gaurav said at a post-show conference.

The designer, who is known for his pre-draped, pre-pleated and stitched sarees with gothic and art nouveau undertones, experimented with traditional lehengas this time, giving them a twist with handcrafted chikankari embellished with zardosi, feathers and a good dose of ruffles. While womenswear included range of sensuous gowns, pre-draped sarees and lehengas paired with wave-like dupattas, the menswear was full of bandhgala jackets crafted on jacquard and velvet.

The colour palette was dominated by pastels ranging from silver green, rose wood, soft violet to liliac. Gaurav, who is one of the go-to designers for celebrities when it comes to choosing a perfect red-carpet look, had Diana as the showstopper. The designer said the actor is a great blend of power and beauty and hence is a perfect ‘Gaurav Gupta’ woman.

“Diana and I have been friends for the longest time. And she has been wearing our designs for quite sometime. I believe she is perfect GG women. She has got a personality. She has very good balance. She is a very evolved beauty,” he said complementing his star of the night. Diana, who made her foray into movies after working as a model, said coming back to the runway and walking for Gaurav was like homecoming.“I have always been a fan of the structure in Gaurav’s clothes.

The way each garment is sculpted its beautiful. I feel like a mermaid tonight. It was special walking for him,” she said. The actor wore a grey tone gown with waves sculpted at the bottom and the subtle bling on top. She completed her look with a neatly tied twisted bun and statement earings. Apart from the movie actor, Gaurav had also invited influencer Diipa Buller-Khosla to walk the ramp for him. In addition to his couture line, which celebrates his 15-year-long journey in the fashion industry, Gaurav also launched his jewellery range at the show. Created in collaboration with Occasion fine jewellery, the diamond encrusted pieces are specially crafter for modern Indian bride. All the models, including showstopper Diana and Diipa, sported delicate and detailed pieces from Gaurav’s jewellery range which he said is in sync with his idea of new-age woman.

ICW 2019 will conclude on Sunday.