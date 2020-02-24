Monday, February 24, 2020
     
  5. Ivanka Trump's fashion statement during her India visit in 2017

First daughter of US President Donald Trump and former model Ivana Trump has often made headlines for her interesting fashion choices.

February 24, 2020
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

During her visit to India in 2017,  United States President Donald Trump's daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump surely impressed the fashion police with her impeccable style statement. From designer dresses, gowns to pant-suits, Ivanka donned all with utmost grace and elegance when she visited Hyderabad for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017. The first daughter of the US president is known to have a great sense of style.

She arrived in the city of pearls, in an embellished black Tory Burch jacket.

Ivanka arrived in India yesterday! #ivankatrump

During an official meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, Ivanka Trump disappointed showed up in a green floral silk dress and black mules.

India Tv - Ivanka Trump fashion

Ivanka Trump fashion

India Tv - Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump

