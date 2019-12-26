Deepika Padukone pairs red pantsuit with sneakers; aces the 'comfy-power dressing' look

Deepika Padukone has been ruling the fashion world with her back to back amazing looks for the promotions of her upcoming movie Chhapaak. We had not even gotten over her last Emilia Wickstead orange dress look that she decided to stun us again with her cool and casual side. Deepika today stepped out wearing a super cool pantsuit set and proved yet again why she is known as the queen of Indian fashion scenario. The cool twist of sneakers is what we love about the look!

The red pantsuit is from the French label Jacquemus and is not a regular fitted number. It features a relaxed fit with shorter lapels and a button high up on the chest with a pocket on one side. The pants are baggy and look super cool. She paired her pantsuit with layered golden neckpieces and statement golden earrings from Outhouse Jewellery. But the main highlight of her look was the Nike red and white trainers that she wore under her pantsuit, ditching the regular heels. She also wore super cool red glasses.

Hair tied in half-bun, and Deepika style nude make-up, she looked totally effortlessly cool and uber chic.

Have a look at the pictures below:

Talking about Deepika Padukone's work front, she is next going to be seen in Meghna Gulzar's film Chhapak, which is also going to be her first movie as a producer. Apart from this, she will be seen playing the role of Ranveer Singh's wife in Kapil Dev's biopic '83'. Deepika has also committed to a movie based on Mahabharat in which she will be seen playing Draupadi.