Bella Hadid wears golden lung necklace at Cannes Film Festival, pictures break the internet

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CHUUZUS Bella Hadid wears golden lung necklace at Cannes Film Festival

The 74th Cannes Film Festival was a star-studded event. It went on Sunday and was loaded with glitter and glamour. The red carpet witnessed all the top actors and models bringing their most fashionable foot forward and turned heads. After the event was cancelled last year in light of the pandemic, all eyes were glued to this season's fashion gala as the annual event kicked off with much pomp and glamour. Supermodel Bella Hadid was one such diva who ruled the headlines for her look at the Cannes Film Festival 2021 red carpet.

Supermodel Bella Hadid wore a Schiaparelli long black dress. Ruby earrings and a high bun finished her look. What caught the netizens attention was her golden lung shaped necklace and adorned her bare chest. The avant-garde gown is from the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021/22 collection, designed by Daniel Roseberry.

Netizens were amazed by Bella's look and complimented her for pulling it off like a Queen. One user tweeted, "its the way bella hadid always serves," another said, "Bella Hadid always being spectacular at the Festival de Cannes." Check out the pictures here-

This year, Indian beauties who are regulars at the Cannes, like Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, were missing due to travel restrictions. Nevertheless, the star-studded Cannes 2021 had all the glitter and glamour which we were missing since last year. Hollywood personalities took to the red carpet with panache, dressing up in the latest trends.

While Bella Hadid flaunted the lungs necklace, Indian influencer Diipa Buller-Khosla walked Cannes Red carpet with breast pumps attached to her outfit. She added the breast pumps in an attempt to address the judgment and scrutiny that mothers - both new and experienced - face constantly. On Instagram, she wrote, "Being a mother does NOT mean that you are now the target to everybody and anybody's scrutiny."

She added, "To me, being a mother means more than giving birth to a child. Being a mother means loving and knowing a soul before you can even see it. It’s being the dependent to someone you guide through life. Being a mother means taking responsibility for the one you’ve brought into this world, showering them with endless care and love throughout their life."

This is the third time Diipa has walked the Cannes red carpet. She had made her first appearance at the 74th Cannes Film Festival in a Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga.