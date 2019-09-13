Anushka Sharma looks a million bucks in Sabyasachi creation at DDCA event

Anushka Sharma looks a million bucks in a Sabyasachi creation at the DDCA event

The DDCA awards night saw A-listers from all major fields making their presence felt at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground. The grand event marked the renaming of the famous Kotla ground after late Finance Minister of India, Arun Jaitley. The new players' pavilion was named after our very favourite Indian cricket team's captain, Virat Kohli.

The event had a lot of aww-worthy moments, one of them being the little 'kiss' between Anushka and Virat. It was genuine, pure and spoke a thousand words about them as a couple. While, this little PDA moment one captured a lot of attention from everyone, what really caught our eye was her stunning blue outfit.

Anushka wore a beautiful Sabyasachi kurta set, with straight pants featuring heavy embroidery on the hemline. But the main show-stealer was her heavily embroidered dupatta with a broad border. The kurta was super simple with full sleeves and a keyhole detailing in the front. The dupatta featured flower embroidery detailing and umbrella lace.

She kept her make-up super simple with natural lined eyes and pink lips, not to miss that little black bindi that looks smashing on her. Hair tied back in a bun with a center parting, Anushka painted one gorgeous picture. She paired her suit with dangling chandbalis by Sabyasachi jewelry. Her heavy embroidered potli bag from Sabyasachi x Christian Louboutin had the cutest pom-pom detailing ever!

Have a look!

Virat and Anushka at the DDCA event

The imperial blue Sabyasachi creation.

Such a stunner!

Anushka Sharma in Sabyasachi jewelry

Anushka in the latest Sabyasachi number

Anushka is a stunner and #Virushka makes for a lovely couple. We know you'd agree!